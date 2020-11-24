CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Point Pleasant seniors Adam Veroski and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy were both named to the first team on the 2020 West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AA-A boys soccer team, as voted on by the coaches within the Mountain State.

Veroski — the school’s all-time leading scorer with 79 career goals — was chosen to the first team as a forward, while Watkins-Lovejoy — a top-5 program leader in assists all-time — was a first team honoree as a midfielder.

The Black Knights went 14-5-4 this past season and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 27 years after winning the Class AA-A Region IV championship with a 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Scott.

Below is a look at the complete list of players chosen.

2020 WVHSSCA Class AA-A boys soccer team

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Carson Asbury, Scott; Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont; Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior; Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant.

Midfielders: Bryson Beaver, Herbert Hoover; Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior; Ian Gillispie, Scott; Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour; Garret Hill, Williamstown; Blake Meighen, Robert C. Byrd; Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central; Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic; Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant.

Defenders: Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior; Aidan Gamble, Robert C. Byrd; Will Mercer, Herbert Hoover; Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic.

Goalkeeper: Wade Britton, Notre Dame.

Player of the Year:

Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior.

Coach of the Year:

Darrin Paul, Fairmont Senior.

Forward of the Year:

Carson Asbury, Scott.

Midfielder of the Year:

Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic.

Defender of the Year:

Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior.

Goalkeeper of the Year:

Wade Britton, Notre Dame.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Jonathan Atchison, Lewis County; Hayden Dodd, Liberty Harrison; Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville; Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield.

Midfielders: Gavin Bosgraf, Williamstown; Alex Bovino, Robert C. Byrd; Sam Carpenter, Lewis County; Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior; Michael Flynn, Linsly; Caleb Hawks, Winfield; Seth Marra, Ravenswood; Ben O’Leary, Nitro; Michael Simpson, Sissonville; Owen Spangler, Lewis County; Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic.

Defenders: Brendon Carpenter, Weir; Evan Constant, Scott; Blake Spangler, Huntington St. Joseph.

Goalkeepers: Alex Cavendish, Nitro; Jacob Clark, Oak Glen; Giulio Gentile, Wheeling Central.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Sean Beverage, Pocahontas County; Grant Dadisman, Philip Barbour; Jordan Jones, Linerty Harrison; Liam McGinley, Charleston Catholic; Ryan Prager, Wheeling Central; Wylie Skidmore, Braxton County; T.D. Sparks, Pocahontas County; Alec Stanislawczyk, Keyser; Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover; Trenton Whited, Philip Barbour.

Midfielders: Calvin Blunt, Trinity Christian; Ian Gadd, Nicholas County; Andrew Giambroni, Oak Glen; David Gongola, Elkins; Luke Hawranick, East Fairmont; Iam Johnston, Pocahontas County; Carmelo Kniska, Trinity Christian; Antonio Pittman, Weir; Stephen Polly, Oak Glen; Brandon Price, Pocahontas County.

Defenders: Jacob Garrett, Sissonville; Conor Goldizen, Grafton; Kelan Swan, Charleston Catholic; Justi Williams, Poca.

Goalkeepers: Blake Bibbee, Ravenswood; Max O’Ganian, Pocahontas County; Johan Villasenor, Nicholas County.

