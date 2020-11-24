2020 All-TVC golf teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had a total of 11 people honored as members of the 2020 All-Tri-Valley Conference golf teams, as decided by individual rounds over the course of the fall campaign.

All four area programs — Meigs, River Valley, Southern and Eastern — had at least one selection within their respective boys divisions, but a pair of schools were also well-represented on the all-girls squad.

The Lady Marauders captured the program’s third consecutive TVC girls championship this fall and came away with a trio of repeat selections — including a pair of special honorees.

Senior Caitlin Cotterill ended up being named the player of the year and Alyssa Andrews was chosen as the coach of the year for the All-TVC girls team, both of which were repeat selections from last fall. Senior Kylee Robinson was also selected to the squad for MHS.

Sophia Gee was also named to the All-TVC girls team on behalf of the Lady Raiders for a second year in a row.

Excluding the special honors, the All-TVC girls team had eight repeat selections on the squad.

The Marauders came away with two first-time selections on the All-TVC Ohio squad in Bailey Jones and Payton Brown. Jordan Lambert was also named to the All-TVC Ohio team for the first time on behalf of the Raiders.

Athens senior Ben Pratt was the player of the year and Rod Burgess of Athens was the coach of the year in the TVC Ohio Division. There were five repeat selections on the TVC Ohio boys team.

Southern had three first-time selections on the All-TVC Hocking team in Tanner Lisle, Jacob Milliron and Ryan Laudermilt.

Ethan Short of Eastern was also a first-time selection to the All-TVC Hocking squad.

Connor Copeland of Belpre and Mitchell Roush of Federal Hocking shared player of the year honors in the TVC Hocking, while Kyle Scott of Belpre was again named the coach of the year in the TVC Hocking Division.

Only two players were repeat selections on this year’s TVC Hocking squad.

Below is a look at the complete list of each All-TVC golf team.

2020 All-TVC Golf Teams

OHIO DIVISION

Will Briggs, Wellston; Bailey Jones, Meigs; T.J. Vogt*, Alexander; Jack McDonald*, Nelsonville-York; Brock Hamon, Vinton County; Ben Pratt*, Athens; Jordan Lambert, River Valley; Payton Brown, Meigs; Matthew Morris*, Alexander; Landon Atha, Alexander; Tyson Smith*, Athens; Nathan Shadik, Athens.

Player of the Year:

Ben Pratt, Athens.

Coach of the Year:

Rod Burgess, Athens.

HOCKING DIVISION

Connor Copeland, Belpre; Zach North, Trimble; Mitchell Roush, Federal Hocking; Ethan Short, Eastern; Tanner Lisle, Southern; Gavin Brooker*, Waterford; Jacob Smeeks, Belpre; Blake Church, Belpre; Mason Jackson*, Federal Hocking; Jacob Milliron, Southern; Ryan Laudermilt, Southern; Braxton Leister, Waterford.

Co-Players of the Year:

Connor Copeland (Belpre) and Mitchell Roush (Federal Hocking).

Coach of the Year:

Kyle Scott, Belpre.

GIRLS TEAM

Caitlin Cotterill*, Meigs; Lisa Liv, Athens; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Caitlin Hall*, Nelsonville-York; Halle Martin*, Wellston; Sophia Gee*, River Valley; Kylee Robinson*, Meigs; Maddie Whiting*, Athens; Olivia Kaiser*, Athens; Liz Lambert*, Vinton County; Ryleigh Griffin, Nelsonville-York; Hallie Shea, Wellston.

Player of the Year:

Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs.

Coach of the Year:

Alyssa Andrews, Meigs.

OVP area lands 11 total selections; Cotterill named girls MVP

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

