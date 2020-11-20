2020 TVC volleyball teams

A total of nine athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing are were named to the 2020 All-Tri-Valley Conference volleyball teams, as voted on by the coaches in the Ohio and Hocking divisions.

In the Ohio Division, Meigs (4-8) finished fifth and came away with two selections, while River Valley (2-10) took sixth and claimed one spot.

Representing the Lady Marauders for a second straight year on the all-league team is Mallory Hawley. The MHS junior is joined on the list this fall by senior teammate Hannah Durst.

For the Lady Raiders, senior Mikenzi Pope claimed her second career all-league honor.

In the Hocking Division, Eastern (9-3) finished third and claimed three spots on the all-league list, Southern (6-6) was fourth and had two choices, while South Gallia (2-10) tied for sixth and wound up with one selection.

For the Lady Eagles, senior Sydney Sanders and Olivia Barber repeat as all-league choices, while junior Brielle Newland is a first-time choice. This is the third year in a row Barber represents EHS on the TVC Hocking team.

Southern was represented for a second year in a row by senior Jordan Hardwick, who is joined by junior Kayla Evans, a first-time all-league choice.

SGHS senior Emma Shamblin earned her first career all-league honor for the Lady Rebels.

In the Ohio Division the Offensive Player of the Year award was won by Vinton County’s Cameron Zinn, while Alexander’s Karsyn Raines was named Defensive Player of the Year. Lady Spartans’ coach Natalie Lucas was named TVC Ohio Coach of the Year.

The Defensive Player of the Year award in the Hocking Division was shared by Trimble’s Riley Campbell and Waterford’s Alayna Jones. THS junior Laikyn Imler was TVC Hocking Offensive Player of the Year, while Lady Tomcats’ coach Shelly Lackey was league Coach of the Year.

2020 TVC Ohio volleyball team

Vinton County (11-1): Sydney Smith*, Jr. Kerrigan Ward*, Jr. Lacy Ward*, Jr. Zoey Kiefer, Jr. Cameron Zinn*, Jr.

Alexander (10-2): Jadyn Mace*, Sr. Brooke Casto, Sr. Erin Scurlock, Sr. Karsyn Raines*, Sr.

Nelsonville-York (9-3): Mackenzie Hurd*, Jr. Madison Booth*, Sr. Chloe Lehman, Fr. Ryleigh Giffin, Jr.

Athens (6-6): Kesi Federspeil, Jr.

Meigs (4-8): Hannah Durst, Sr. Mallory Hawley*, Jr.

River Valley (2-10): Mikenzi Pope*, Sr.

Wellston (0-12): Sadie Henry, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Cameron Zinn, Vinton County.

Defensive Player of the Year: Karsyn Raines, Alexander.

Coach of the Year: Natalie Lucas, Alexander.

2020 TVC Hocking volleyball team

Trimble (11-1): Laikyn Imler*, Jr. Riley Campbell*, Jr. Adelynn Stevens, Jr. Briana Orsborne, Jr. Jacie Orsborne*, So.

Waterford (10-2): Riley Schweikert*, Sr. Cara Taylor*, Jr., Alayna Jones, Sr. Lily Roberts*, Jr. Kaylea Harmon*, Sr.

Eastern (9-3): Sydney Sanders*, Sr. Olivia Barber*, Sr. Brielle Newland, Jr.

Southern (6-6): Kayla Evans, Jr. Jordan Hardwick*, Sr.

Federal Hocking (3-9): Lyndsey Robinson, So.

South Gallia (2-10): Emma Shamblin, Sr.

Belpre (2-10): Halee Williams*, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Riley Campbell, Trimble, Alayna Jones, Waterford.

Coach of the Year: Shelly Lackey, Trimble.

* — indicates repeat selection.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia senior Emma Shamblin passes the ball in front of River Valley senior Mikenzi Pope (4), during a non-conference match on Aug. 31 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.21-SG-Shamblin.jpg South Gallia senior Emma Shamblin passes the ball in front of River Valley senior Mikenzi Pope (4), during a non-conference match on Aug. 31 in Bidwell, Ohio.

Nine locals named to all-league squads

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.