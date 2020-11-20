2020 All-TVC football teams

A total of 19 people from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were chosen to the 2020 All-Tri-Valley Conference football teams in both the Ohio and Hocking divisions, as voted on by the coaches within each of the leagues.

Eastern — which picked up its first-ever playoff victory this past fall — led the local programs with nine total selections, including at least a share of all three special honors within the TVC Hocking.

Southern was next with four picks in the TVC Hocking with four honorees, while South Gallia also came away with a single choice in the small-school division.

Meigs landed three selections on the TVC Ohio teams, while River Valley came away with a pair of picks in the large-school division.

The Eagles had five repeat selections in Conner Ridenour, Blake Newland, Steven Fitzgerald, William Oldaker and Jake Barber, while Hunter Sisson, Jayden Evans and Bryce Newland each won all-league honors for the first time.

Blake Newland was named the offensive player of the year in the TVC Hocking, while Oldaker shared defensive player of the year honors with Blake Guffey of Trimble.

Pat Newland of Eastern and Phil Faires of Trimble shared TVC Hocking coach of the year honors.

The Tornadoes had a pair of repeat honorees in Lincoln Rose and Josh Stansberry, while Chase Bailey and Kyeger Roush garnered All-TVC Hocking honors for the first time.

The Rebels had a single TVC Hocking selection in first-time recipient Greg Davis.

The Marauders had a trio of repeat selections in Wyatt Hoover, Abe Lundy and Coulter Cleland on the TVC Ohio squad.

The Raiders had two first-time choices in Michael Conkle and Will Hash.

Hunter Smith of Wellston was named the TVC Ohio offensive player of the year, while Colton Snyder of Nelsonville-York was chosen as the defensive player of the year.

Mike Smith of Wellston was also named the TVC Ohio coach of the year for a second consecutive season.

2020 TVC Ohio Football

WELLSTON (4-0): Hunter Smith*, R.J. Kemp*, Jeremiah Frisby, Jonathon Garvin*, Jarrod Wilbur, Garrett Warnock, Chase Ingalls.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (4-1): Colton Snyder*, Drew Carter, Ethan Gail, Christian Wiseman*, Christopher McDonald, Ethan Douglas.

MEIGS (3-2): Wyatt Hoover*, Abe Lundy*, Coulter Cleland*.

VINTON COUNTY (3-3): Zack Radabaugh*, Timmy McManis, Boomer Herrold, Kody Waugh, Zayne Karr, Elijah Williams.

ATHENS (2-2): Joey Moore*, Peyton Gail*, Owen Roark, Tanner McCune, Brayden Whiting.

ALEXANDER (1-4): Logan Neal, Drew Harris*, Michael Wells, Xander Karagosian.

RIVER VALLEY (0-5): Michael Conkle, Will Hash.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Hunter Smith, Wellston.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York.

Coach of the Year:

Mike Smith, Wellston.

2020 TVC Hocking Football

TRIMBLE (5-0): Bryce Downs, Blake Guffey, Tabor Lackey, Todd Fouts, Austin Wisor, Tucker Dixon, Conner Wooten, Ethan Fullerton.

EASTERN (4-1): Conner Ridenour*, Blake Newland*, Steven Fitzgerald*, William Oldaker*, Hunter Sisson, Jake Barber*, Jayden Evans, Bryce Newland.

WATERFORD (3-2): Joe Pantelidis*, Holden Dailey, Haden Offenberger*, Cole Miller, Luke Teters, Jude Huffman, Nick Ellis.

BELPRE (2-3): Walker Feick*, Connor Baker, Cody Daugherty*.

SOUTHERN (1-4): Chase Bailey, Lincoln Rose*, Josh Stansberry*, Kyeger Roush.

SOUTH GALLIA (0-5): Greg Davis.

FEDERAL HOCKING (DNP): Elijah Lucas.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Blake Newland, Eastern.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year:

William Oldaker (Eastern) and Blake Guffey (Trimble).

Co-Coaches of the Year:

Pat Newland (Eastern) and Phil Faires (Trimble).

OVP area lands 19 total selections between both divisions

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

