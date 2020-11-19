OHSAA announces time changes for football finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In order to assist with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. statewide curfew order, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has adjusted the game times for the football state championship games this weekend at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. The games will now kickoff at 1:15 and 6:15 on Friday and Saturday, instead of 2:00 and 7:00 as previously announced.

In addition, the games on Sunday will kickoff at 12:15 and 5:15 (instead of noon and 5:00) so that all six games have a consistent pregame timing format.

While teams and fans can still travel home after 10:00 p.m., the OHSAA’s goal is that the stadium is closed by 10:00 p.m.

“We want to support the Governor’s curfew order,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Kicking off earlier will help ensure that everyone has left the stadium by 10:00 Friday and Saturday night. We’ll need a sense of urgency to leave the facility after those games, but we don’t want to take away from the postgame experience. We are so excited to host the football state championship games this weekend and complete the fall season, so we want to help with the curfew order to leave the stadium by 10:00.”

The OHSAA is aware that the Franklin County Department of Health has also issued an advisory beginning Friday at 6 p.m. asking residents to stay at home due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city and county. At this time, that advisory does not affect the status of the football state championship games.

Postgame media interviews are still permitted after each game, but the OHSAA asks that media leave the stadium to complete their work.

By Tim Stried For Ohio Valley Publishing

Tim Stried is the Director of Communications for the OHSAA.

