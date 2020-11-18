All-OVC soccer teams feature 11 from GAHS

The Gallia Academy soccer programs collectively produced 11 selections, including a coach of the year honor, following the release of the 2020 All-Ohio Valley Conference soccer teams for boys and girls, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

The Blue Devils went a perfect 10-0 in league play for the second straight season, while the Blue Angels were fourth in the conference with a 2-4-2 record, but the GAHS girls were responsible for the lone blemish on league champion Rock Hill’s 7-0-1 record.

GAHS boys coach Cory Camden was named Coach of the Year for the second straight fall, leading the Blue and White to their first ever district runner-up finish.

Rock Hill girls coach Summer Collins also won the Coach of the Year award for a second year in a row.

GAHS junior Brody Wilt was named to the first team for a third year in a row. Senior Colton Roe and sophomore Maddux Camden are both first team selections after appearing on the honorable mention portion of the list last year. Blue Devils senior Bode Wamsley is on first team for his first career all-league honor.

Honorable mentions for the Blue Devils were senior Dalton Vanco and junior Ayden Roettker, both first time choices.

On the girls side, GAHS senior Kaylie Clark was named to the first team for a third straight year, while junior Preslee Reed was on the first team for a second year in a row, after an honorable mention as a freshman.

This season, senior Koren Truance and junior Kyrsten Sanders represent the Blue Angels on honorable mention. Sanders was also honorable mention as a freshman, while landing on first team last year. This is Truance’s second year in a row on honorable mention after a first team spot her sophomore year.

All-OVC Boys Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Gallia Academy (10-0-0): Brody Wilt*, Jr. Colton Roe#, Sr. Bode Wamsley, Sr. Maddux Camden#, So.

Rock Hill (6-3-1): Sam Simpson*, So. Parker Knipp#, Sr. Mason Parkes, Sr.

South Point (6-2-1): Braylon Balandra, So. Tyler Lilly*, Sr. Kyle Badgett, Sr.

Fairland (4-5-0): Jacob Polcyn*, Sr. Clayton Bloss, Sr.

Chesapeake (2-8-0): Lucas Shepard, Jr. Bryson Haynes, Sr.

Portsmouth (0-10-0): Treyvin Craft, Sr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cory Camden, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gallia Academy: Ayden Roettker, Jr. Dalton Vanco, Sr.

Rock Hill: Blake Wilson, Jr. Tyler Brammer, Jr.

South Point: Mason Kazee*, Jr. Erikai Jackson, So.

Fairland: Rion Chafin, Jr. Zach Stewart*, Sr.

Chesapeake: Jacob Spears, Jr. Jake Anderson, Sr.

Portsmouth: Alonso Salinas#, Jr. Zach Roth, Fr.

All-OVC Girls Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Rock Hill (7-0-1): Brianna Reynolds*, So. Paige Bailey*, Sr. Emmi Stevens, Jr. Aleigha Matney, Jr.

Fairland (4-2-1): Maddie Miller*, Jr. Nina Miller, Sr. Olivia White, Jr.

South Point (4-3-0): Kylee Ellison#, Sr. Sarah Roach#, Sr.

Gallia Academy (2-4-2): Preslee Reed*, Jr. Kaylie Clark*, Sr.

Chesapeake (0-8-0): Kandace Pauley, Jr. Carolina Jamie, Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Summer Collins, Rock Hill.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rock Hill: Allison Rogers, Jr. Ashlie Howard, Jr.

Fairland: Lexi Hall#, Sr. Lexi Steele, Jr.

South Point: Keilanee Montgomery, Jr. Jaycie Walters*, So.

Gallia Academy: Kyrsten Sanders*, Jr. Koren Truance#, Sr.

Chesapeake: Jasmine Young, So. Sarah Ellis, Jr.

* — indicates first team selection in 2019.

# — indicates honorable mention selection in 2019.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

