Blue Angels land five on OVC volleyball list

A total of a five Blue Angels were chosen on the the 2020 All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches within the eight-team league, with four players and one coach representing the unbeaten champions.

Gallia Academy didn’t drop a single set in conference for a third straight year, picking up its sixth OVC title in a row.

First-year GAHS head coach Sally Barnette was named league Coach of the Year, guiding the Blue and White to a 20-4 record.

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro was named to the all-conference first team for the first time, posting a team-high 339 kills. Petro was an honorable mention selection as a junior.

Earning their first all-conference honors, GAHS junior Bailey Barnette and sophomore Jenna Harrison were both on first team, while sophomore Regan Wilcoxon was an honorable mention.

Barnette led the league with 84 aces, Wilcoxon had a league-best 794 assists, while Harrison earned a team-high 368 digs for the Blue Angel defense this fall.

2020 All-Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Teams

First Team

GALLIA ACADEMY (14-0): Maddy Petro#, Sr. Bailey Barnette, Jr. Jenna Harrison, So.

IRONTON (10-4): Samantha Lafon*, Sr. Kameren Arden, Sr.

COAL GROVE (9-5): Addi Dillow*, Sr. Kaleigh Murphy#, Sr

FAIRLAND (8-6): Kalei Ngumire, So. Brooklynn Roland, So.

PORTSMOUTH (8-6): Madison Perry* Jr. Olivia Ramey, Jr.

SOUTH POINT (4-10): Alexis Johnson, Jr.

CHESAPEAKE (3-11): Mollie Watts*, Jr.

ROCK HILL (0-14): Whitney Howard#, Jr.

OVC Coach of the Year

Sally Barnette, Gallia Academy.

Honorable Mention

GALLIA ACADEMY: Regan Wilcoxon, So.

IRONTON: Devin Forest, Jr.

COAL GROVE: Jaidyn Griffith Jr.

FAIRLAND: Madi Wilson, Sr.

PORTSMOUTH: Sydney Tackett Jr.

SOUTH POINT: Sydney Markel, Sr.

CHESAPEAKE: Zowie Rollins, Sr.

ROCK HILL: Shaylin Matney, So.

* — indicates 2019 All-OVC first team selection.

# — indicates 2019 All-OVC honorable mention selection.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

GAHS sophomore Jenna Harrison receives a serve, during the Blue Angels’ match on Oct. 21 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.18-GA-Harrison.jpg GAHS sophomore Jenna Harrison receives a serve, during the Blue Angels’ match on Oct. 21 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.