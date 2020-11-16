RedStorm men drop Goshen for first win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — “Hey Mickey you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey.”
That line was the catchy phrase from one-hit wonder Toni Basil’s No. 1 hit “Mickey” nearly 40 years ago.
For the University of Rio Grande men’s basketball team and it’s first-year head coach Ryan Arrowood, Saturday afternoon provided that same sentiment – albeit from someone with a slightly different spelling.
Miroslav “Miki” Tadic poured in a game-high 33 points in his debut for the RedStorm, fueling an 87-78 triumph over Goshen College in the finale of the Domino’s Classic at the Newt Oliver Arena.
Rio Grande evened its record at 1-1, with Arrowood earning the first victory of his collegiate coaching career.
Goshen, which knocked off Ohio Christian University in Friday night’s opener to the Classic, dropped to 2-3 with the loss.
Tadic, a sophomore from Hilversum, The Netherlands, finished 11-of-16 from the floor overall while connecting on six of 10 three-point attempts in just over 32 minutes of playing time.
He scored 18 of his points in the opening half as Rio Grande built an eight-point lead before eventually settling on a 46-43 halftime advantage.
The Maple Leafs, as they did in Friday’s win over OCU, continued to chip away at the deficit after the intermission and eventually opened up a four-point lead of their own, 53-49, following a jumper by Austin Branagan with 15:30 left to play in the contest.
The game remained a see-saw affair over the next seven minutes, with another bucket by Branagan forging the 12th – and final – tie of the day, 65-65, with 8:21 remaining.
Rio responded with an 11-1 run – including seven points by Tadic – to open up a 10-point advantage just three minutes later, but a 10-2 spurt by Goshen pulled the Maple Leafs within 78-76 following a three-point goal by Tahj Curry with 2:33 left to play.
The RedStorm nailed down the win, though, by scoring nine of the game’s final 11 points. Junior Kam Harris (Amelia, VA) netted four of his career-high 16 points during the run.
In addition to the offensive performances by Tadic and Harris, Rio Grande also got a solid all-around performance from sophomore Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) who had a career-high 20 points and six assists to go along with eight rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. The blocked shots and steals totals tied single-game career-high marks for Blevins.
Freshman Andrew Shull (Milton, WV) added 15 points and senior Bryanth Farr (Beloit, WI) pulled down a game-high nine rebounds for the RedStorm, who shot 55.4 percent from the floor (31-for-56) while out rebounding their guests, 32-23.
Michael Bowers, who had a career-high 23 points in Friday night’s win over Ohio Christian, led Goshen with a new career-best 28 points – 20 of which came in the first half. He also had three steals.
Branagan finished with 19 points and Curry was limited to a season-low 10 points for the Maple Leafs, who shot 52 percent (25-for-48).
Phillip Hughes led Goshen with seven rebounds.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night when it travels to 12th-ranked Marian (IN) University.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.