Shawnee State too much for RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The collective hopes that the University of Rio Grande women’s basketball team had of posting a win in their home opener ended up buried in an avalanche of snow.

Shawnee State University’s Brandie Snow had a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead the ninth-ranked Bears past the RedStorm, 85-63, Thursday night, in non-conference action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Snow, the reigning Mid-South Conference Player of the Week, also had a team-high six assists for Shawnee State, which ran its season record to 5-0 with the win.

Rio Grande slipped to 0-2 with the loss.

While there were three ties early on in the contest, the RedStorm never led.

They trailed just 29-23, though, after a conventional three-point play by junior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) with 4:26 remaining in the first half, but the Bears responded with a 13-3 run over the next 2-1/2 minutes to take control and never looked back.

Marnae Holland fueled the SSU scoring spurt, netting nine of her career-high 20 points during the span.

Rio Grande, which eventually trailed by 13 points at the intermission, twice shaved the deficit to 11 points early in the third quarter, but got no closer the rest of the way.

Shawnee’s biggest lead of the night was 23 points, 84-61, following a bucket by Snow with 1:57 left to play.

Carson Roney added 13 points in the Bears’ winning effort, 12 of which came in the second half.

Shawnee State survived a season-high 22 turnovers and a 9-for-21 performance at the free throw line by shooting 48 percent from the floor overall (36-for-75) and out rebounding the RedStorm, 48-43.

Snow finished 10-for-20 from the floor, including a three-point goal, and was 3-for-5 at the foul line.

Holland was equally as effective, going 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-8 at the foul line in just under 19 minutes of playing time.

Rio Grande, which was playing for the first time in 16 days, was once again its own worst enemy.

The RedStorm followed up a 27-turnover performance in their season-opening loss at Lawrence Tech (Mich.) on Oct. 28th with 28 miscues against the Bears.

Rio also struggled from beyond the three-point arc and at the foul line for the second straight game, going 2-for-13 from distance and 11-for-20 at the charity stripe.

Sophomore Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) was the RedStorm’s only double-digit scorer, finishing with 16 points – 14 of which came in the second half. Twelve of her 14 second-half points came in the third quarter.

Fellow sophomore Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) pulled down eight rebounds for Rio, tying Snow for game-high honors, while senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) had a career-high 10 assists to go along with a pair of steals.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Tuesday when it travels to Goshen (Ind.) College for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.