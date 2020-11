The Ohio University football team’s game at Miami has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game, declared a no contest, leaves the RedHawks with a 54-40-2 lead in the all-time series, including two wins in a row. The Bobcats (1-1) are scheduled to return to Peden Stadium on Nov. 28 against Bowling Green. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

