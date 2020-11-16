Golden Bears turn back Point Pleasant, 42-0

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — The Golden Bears could only be contained for so long.

The 12th-seeded Point Pleasant football team held No. 5 seed Oak Glen off the board in the opening stanza of Saturday’s Class AA opening round playoff game in Hancock County, but the hosts proved to be too much, ending the Big Blacks’ season with a 42-0 decision.

Oak Glen (7-1) —which opened the season with a 36-13 win at Point Pleasant (4-3) — broke the scoreless tie on Saturday 1:50 into the second quarter, with a 61-yard touchdown run by Hunter Patterson, who then tossed the two-point conversion pass to Gage Patterson.

OGHS was up 15-0 with 6:27 left in the first half, as Nicholas Chaney scored on a one-yard run and Nate Davis made his first of four point-after kicks.

With 1:28 left in the half, Hunter Patterson gave the Golden Bears a 22-0 lead with a 36-yard touchdown run.

Just 56 seconds into the second half, Oak Glen led 29-0 with 22-yard touchdown pass from Chaney to Gage Patterson. Chaney then found Hunter Patterson for a 75-yard scoring pass with 7:28 left in the third, making the margin 35-0.

Matthew Greenlief capped off the Golden Bears’ 42-0 win with a 59-yard touchdown run with 1:14 to go in the third.

The Big Blacks were outgained 513-to-202 in total offense, including 359-to-140 on the ground. Oak Glen also claimed a 16-to-9 advantage in first downs, as well as a 2-to-1 edge in takeaways. Point Pleasant was penalized nine times for a total of 82 yards, while OGHS was sent back 73 yards over eight flags.

PPHS sophomore Evan Roach — who completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 59 yards — posted 21 yards on 17 carries. Lane Rollins had a team-best 51 yards on three carries, Zane Wamsley had 33 on three catches and three caries, while Brooks Pearson picked up 30 yards on seven carries and one reception.

Gavin Jeffers ran six times for 29 yards in the setback, Cody Schultz grabbed three passes for 24 yards, while Joel Beattie hauled in two passes for 10 yards.

For Oak Glen, Chaney completed 8-of-10 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while running twice for nine yards and another score.

Hunter Patterson finished with 236 total yards and three touchdowns, combining seven carries and three receptions. Gage Patterson had 50 total yards with a score after three carries and five receptions, Paxton Shuman added 96 yards over 14 carries, while Greenlief ended with 72 yards and a score on three totes.

The Golden Bears host 13th-seeded Herbert Hoover in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

