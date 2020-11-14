Herd hammers MTSU, 42-14

A fitting tribute. The Marshall football team remained unbeaten and celebrated the annual 75 Game in impressive fashion on Saturday afternoon with a 42-14 thumping of Middle Tennessee State in a Conference USA matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The Thundering Herd (7-0, 4-0 CUSA East) maintained sole possession of first place in the East Division standings and snapped a 2-game losing skid against the Blue Raiders (2-6, 2-4). The 75 Game is played every year in remembrance of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed 75 people, most of whom were involved in some capacity with either the football team or Marshall University. Saturday’s MU victory came on the same day as that tragic event, exactly 50 years later. Details of Marshall’s victory over MTSU will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

