D-7 Southeast District football team

Eastern, Southern and South Gallia combined for 11 selections on the 2020 Southeast Ohio District football team in Division VII, as voted on by members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association within the district.

The Eagles (5-3) joined Gallia Academy in leading all Ohio Valley Publishing area schools in total selections, which included five first team honorees following a fall in which the Green and White posted the program’s first-ever playoff win.

EHS — a playoff qualifier in each of the last two years — had two offensive players selected to the first team, as well as three defensive honorees. The Eagles also landed a pair of players on the special mention squad in D-7.

The senior running back duo of Blake Newland and Steven Fitzgerald were both named to the first team offense. Newland rushed for 582 yards and seven scores on 87 carries, while Fitzgerald had 815 yards and 11 scores on 114 attempts.

Senior Will Oldaker — like Newland and Fitzgerald — was a repeat selection to the first team after being named to the defensive unit as a linebacker. Oldaker had 42 tackles, one sack and forced one fumble.

Senior Conner Ridenour and junior Jayden Evans were also first team honorees defensively after respectively being chosen as a back and a lineman.

Ridenour came up with 16 tackles and six interceptions, while Evans recorded 63 tackles and six sacks while recovering three fumbles.

Eastern seniors Jake Barber and Hunter Sisson — a pair of linemen — were named to the D-7 special mention list.

The Tornadoes (2-7) had a first team selection in senior Chase Bailey, who was an all-purpose selection on offense. Bailey had 950 rushing yards and 11 scores, 201 receiving yards and over 200 passing yards.

Senior Kyeger Roush and junior Lincoln Rose — a pair of linemen — were named to the special mention list.

The Rebels (0-8) had a single special mention selection in junior Greg Davis.

Trimble swept all of the special awards as Tabor Lackey and Blake Guffey were respectively named the offensive and defensive players of the year in D-7. Coach of the year honors also went to Phil Faires of the Tomcats.

Below is the Division VII Southeast District football team list.

Division VII

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receivers: Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 145, Jr.

Linemen: Ian Spencer, Glouster Trimble, 6-5, 205, Sr.; Haden Offenberger, Waterford, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Kyle Beasley, Beaver Eastern, 5-11, 220, Jr.

Quarterbacks: Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Blayton Cox, Corning Miller, 5-7, 160, Sr.

Backs: Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Blake Newland, Reedsville Eastern, 5-7, 178, Sr.; Steven Fitzgerald, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10 250, Sr.; Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Logan Emnett, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, 190, Sr.

All-Purpose: Chase Bailey, Racine Southern, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, 160, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Linemen: Tray Christy, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jayden Evans, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-3, 200, So.

Linebackers: Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Todd Fouts, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Joe Pantelidis, Waterford, 6-2 185, Sr.; William Oldaker, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, 265, Sr.

Backs: Conner Ridenour, Reedsville Eastern, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble.

Coach of the Year:

Phil Faires, Glouster Trimble.

SPECIAL MENTION

Tucker Dixon, Glouster Trimble; Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble; Tommy Mitchell, Corning Miller; Cole Miller, Waterford; Bailey McGraw, Waterford; Jude Huffman, Waterford; Jake Barber, Reedsville Eastern; Hunter Sisson, Reedsville Eastern; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern; Kyeger Roush, Racine Southern; Greg Davis, Crown City South Gallia; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Caleb Nichols, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Leviticus Justice, Sciotoville East; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East; Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East; Rylan Bailey, Manchester.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

