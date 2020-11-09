Point reaches Class AA playoffs

The Point Pleasant Big Blacks secured the program’s 17th postseason appearance on Sunday with the release of the final West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission football ratings in Class AA. The Big Blacks (4-2) landed the 12th seed and will travel to New Cumberland to face fifth seeded Oak Glen (6-1) for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon in Hancock County. The opening round contest is a rematch of the 2020 season opener for both programs, which resulted in a 36-13 Oak Glen win at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field back on Sept. 4. The Big Blacks made 11 consecutive postseason appearances from 2008 through 2018 and last opened the playoffs on the road back in 2012 at Morgantown. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.10-PP-Playoffs.jpg