Week 11 Football Preview

Flying solo.

The White Falcons are the only team in the Ohio Valley Publishing area suiting up for a Week 11 game, as they host Trinity Christian out of Morgantown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Here’s a brief look at the Wahama’s season finale.

Trinity Christian Warriors (3-2) at Wahama White Falcons (5-4)

This is the first-ever meeting between these teams. The Red and White are looking for their second three-game winning streak of the year, after a 40-16 win at Pikeview last week and a 45-14 win at Calhoun County the week before. The Warriors bring a three-game winning streak to Bachtel Stadium, with a 14-10 win over guest Steubenville Central Catholic a week ago. Trinity Christian’s season didn’t begin until October, and started with a 44-12 loss at Madonna. Wahama’s season also started with a loss to the Blue Dons, 50-20 on Sept. 4. WHS is 1-3 on its home field this season, with the lone win in Mason as a 66-29 triumph over Montcalm. Wahama has lost back-to-back season finales, and the White Falcons have closed out the regular season with a win just once in the last six years.

Wahama sophomore Kase Stewart (2) reaches the ball across the goal line, during the White Falcons’ non-conference win over Montcalm on Oct. 10 in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.6-WAH-Stewart.jpg Wahama sophomore Kase Stewart (2) reaches the ball across the goal line, during the White Falcons’ non-conference win over Montcalm on Oct. 10 in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

