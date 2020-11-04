Lady Titans take down Wahama

MASON, W.Va. — Not exactly the postseason the Lady Falcons had in mind.

After upping its win total by 16 from the previous season, the second-seeded Wahama volleyball team had it postseason come to an end in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court, falling to third-seeded guest Gilmer County by a 3-1 tally.

Wahama (18-8) scored the first three points of the night and led by as many as five points, at 6-1. Gilmer County (15-11) took the lead at 8-7, however, and led the rest of the way to a 25-16 win in the first.

The Lady Falcons also led initially in the second set, but GCHS was in front at 3-2. Wahama was back in front at 5-4, but surrendered six of the next seven points, and couldn’t regain the edge, ultimately falling 25-19.

The Lady Titans only lead of Game 3 came at 4-3, with Wahama forcing a fourth game with a 25-15 win.

Gilmer County led wire-to-wire in the finale, securing its spot in the section final with a 25-14 triumph.

Mary Roush led the Lady Falcons with 16 service points, including an ace. Chloe Oldaker and Bailee Bumgarner had seven points apiece, with an ace by Oldaker, while Abby Pauley ended with five points and an ace. Rounding out the WHS service, Emma Gibbs claimed four points, while Hailey Darst marked three.

At the net, the Red and White were led by Gibbs with nine kills and five blocks. Emma Young earned six kills in the setback, Oldaker recorded four kills and a block, while Darst chipped in with three kills and a block. Pauley and Phoebe Roush both earned a kill for the hosts, while Mary Roush picked up a team-best 14 assists.

Leading Gilmer County, Taylor McHenry and Katie Anderson had a dozen service points each. Emma Taylor and Carrah Ferguson tallied 11 points apiece, Kiley Richards recorded nine, while Bayley Frashure finished with four points.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama junior Hailey Darst (8) blocks a Glimer County spike attempt, during the Lady Falcons’ 3-1 setback on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.5-WAH-Darst.jpg Wahama junior Hailey Darst (8) blocks a Glimer County spike attempt, during the Lady Falcons’ 3-1 setback on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Emma Gibbs slams a spike past Gilmer County’s Katie Anderson (11), during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.5-wo-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama senior Emma Gibbs slams a spike past Gilmer County’s Katie Anderson (11), during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Alana Edwards (right) passes the ball in front of teammate Bailee Bumgarner (1), during the Lady Falcons’ tournament-opener on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.5-wo-WAH-Edwards.jpg Wahama junior Alana Edwards (right) passes the ball in front of teammate Bailee Bumgarner (1), during the Lady Falcons’ tournament-opener on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Emma Young (13) spikes the ball in front of teammates Abby Pauley (10) and Mary Roush (2), during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.5-wo-WAH-Young.jpg Wahama sophomore Emma Young (13) spikes the ball in front of teammates Abby Pauley (10) and Mary Roush (2), during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2352, ext. 2100.

