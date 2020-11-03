RedStorm volleyball wallops Alice Lloyd

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Monday night’s non-conference volleyball matchup between the University of Rio Grande and Alice Lloyd College was ugly.

We’re talking Lon Chaney “Phantom of the Opera” ugly.

The RedStorm finished a season sweep of the Eagles, cruising to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 victory at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande, which was playing for just the fourth time since Oct. 9, upped its overall record to 8-5 with the win. Half of those eight victories have come against Alice Lloyd.

The Eagles, who had won two of their three previous outings, slipped to 6-18 with the loss.

Alice Lloyd had just two more kills (13) than it did attack errors (11) in the match and finished with a .022 swing percentage.

Rio Grande, on the other hand, had two players – junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) and freshman Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) – finish with nearly as many kills individually than the Eagles did altogether. Youse tallied a match-best 11 and only one error in 17 tries, while Rarick had 10 finishes of her own.

The RedStorm trailed just twice the entire night – 2-0 in set two and 1-0 in set three.

Set one saw Rio use an early 4-0 run to open up an 8-3 lead and head coach Billina Donaldson’s squad led by no less than two points the rest of the way.

But, after ALC closed the deficit to 9-7, the RedStorm blew things open by getting nine of the next 11 winners and grabbing the early match lead.

The Eagles scored the first two points of the second stanza, but Rio reeled off eight straight points and never looked back.

Set three was tied at 8-8 before the RedStorm went on a 7-2 and led by no less than four points the rest of the way en route to finishing off the win.

Rio Grande finished with a .284 attack percentage, totaling 40 kills and 11 errors in 102 swings.

Senior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 36 assists in the winning effort, while freshman Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) and sophomore Malorie Colwell (London, OH) recorded 23 and 10 digs, respectively. Freshman Kalista Prak (Galloway, OH) added four service aces in the victory.

Brooklyn Cheek led Alice Lloyd with five kills, while Kristin Isaac had five assists and Adrianna Riley added 16 digs in a losing cause.

Rio Grande’s next scheduled game against Indiana University East on Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, meaning that the RedStorm will return to action in their regular season finale on Saturday against Ohio Christian University.

First serve is slated for 11 a.m.

