Week 10 Football Previews

Just a third of a full slate.

Only three teams from the Ohio Valley Publishing area are suiting up for Week 10 contests, with Point Pleasant hosting Winfield, Wahama visiting Pikeview and River Valley traveling to South Point.

The Big Blacks and Raiders both play on Friday night, while the White Falcons’ long road trip is Saturday.

Here’s a brief look at this weekend’s football contests within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Winfield Generals (0-4) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (3-2)

This the first meeting between the Big Blacks and Generals since 2013, when Point Pleasant won 37-21 at home. It was the Big Blacks’ second straight win in the series, and gave PPHS a 10-2 edge in the all-time head-to-head series, which began in in 1945. Point Pleasant was off last week, but won its last two decisions, a 40-21 win at Man on Oct. 16, and a 38-28 win over Keyser on Oct. 9 in Mason County. The Generals are 0-4 since beginning the season on Oct. 2. Winfield lost 23-17 at home to Hurricane last week, the Generals’ closest decision of the year.

River Valley Raiders (3-5) at South Point Pointers (0-8)

This is the first meeting between River Valley at South Point since Week 3 of the 2017 season. The Pointers were 8-4 against RVHS when these teams met as Ohio Valley Conference foes, but the Raiders won both non-conference meetings since leaving the OVC, with a 25-8 triumph in 2017 and a 39-18 win in 2016. River Valley was off last week, but enters with a three-game winning streak, including a 47-27 victory over Huntington in the Raiders’ last trip out. South Point has dropped 16 straight decisions, falling at Huntington 13-0 last Friday.

Wahama White Falcons (4-4) at Pikeview Panthers (1-6)

This is the first-ever meeting between the Wahama and Pikeview, which are located over 150 miles apart. The White Falcons won 45-14 at Calhoun County a week ago, their fourth win in the last five games. WHS has outscored opponents 290-to-251 this season, scoring at least 45 points in each of their wins. Pikeview fell at home to River View 42-20 a week ago, the Panthers’ fifth straight setback. Both teams have played Montcalm this season, with WHS taking a 66-29 victory at home on Oct. 10, and PHS winning 22-0 at home on Sept. 11.

Wahama sophomore Aaron Henry (25) carries the ball along the sideline in front of teammate Michael VanMeter (55) during the White Falcons' 37-point win over Montcalm on Oct. 10 in Mason, W.Va.

