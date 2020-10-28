Rio Grande sports briefs

Rio men earn 2nd place finish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team had a trio of Top 15 finishers and posted a second place showing in Sunday’s Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational at the Fern Valley Strike & Spare Family Fun Center.

Sophomore Reece Collins (Columbus, OH) gave the RedStorm their top individual outing, taking down 845 pins and finishing the fifth in the 61-bowler field. He also had the top single-game performance for Rio with an opening-game 255.

Senior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH) and freshman Daniel Gross (Cincinnati, OH) placed 14th and 15th, respectively, with 768 and 752 pins. Senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH) also gave Rio a Top 20 outing, finishing 18th at 743 pins.

Rio Grande finished second among the eight competing teams with 6,761 pins. The University of the Cumberlands won the team title with 7,119 pins and Huntington (Ind.) University’s junior varsity squad was a distant third at 6,594 pins.

Rio’s only other representative, senior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), narrowly missed the Top 20 and finished 22nd at 723 pins.

Thomas McNeal of the University of the Cumberlands captured medalist honors with 917 pins toppled.

Rio Grande’s next scheduled tournament is set for Jan. 16, 2021 when it takes part in the Buckeye Baker Classic in Columbus.

Eberle, Clark lead Rio women in season-opening tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brianna Eberle and Cierra Clark both earned Top 20 finishes to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team in Sunday’s Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational at the Fern Valley Strike & Spare Family Fun Center.

Eberle, a junior from St. Marys, Ohio, toppled 660 pins en route to an 18th place finish, while Clark – a freshman from Plain City, Ohio – took down 646 pins for a 20th place showing. Eberle also had the squad’s single-game high of the day with a 203.

Rio Grande finished 11th in the 14-team field with 5,228 pins.

Lourdes University edged the University of the Cumberlands for the team title with the 6,053 pins to the Patriots’ 6,046. The junior varsity team from Lourdes was third with 5,878 pins.

Others who represented the RedStorm in event included freshman Sydney Dickson (Newark, OH), who was 34th with 600 pins toppled; junior Rena Kirts (London, OH), who placed 37th with 565 pins; freshman Taylor Ross (Wellston, OH), who was 73rd with 243 pins; and freshman Alyssa Lingenfelter (Adena, OH), who took 74th place at 227 pins.

Lincoln College’s Cristol Buckman had the top score among the 82 competitors with a 732.

Rio Grande’s next scheduled tournament is set for Jan. 16, 2021 when it takes part in the Buckeye Baker Classic in Columbus.

Rio’s Setty ninth at Chick-Fil-A Invitational

WILMORE, Ky. — Austin Setty recorded a Top 10 finish to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team at Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Invitational hosted by Asbury University.

Setty, a sophomore from Fairfield, Ohio, posted a ninth-place finish after completing the 8k course in a time of 27:55.

As a team, Rio Grande placed sixth among the eight competing teams with 148 points.

Lindsey Wilson College took the team title with 31 points, while Bryan (Tenn.) and the host Eagles rounded out the top three at 55 and 96 points, respectively.

Lindsey Wilson’s Levi Owens had the top individual time in the 65-runner field after crossing in 26:34.

In addition to Setty, the RedStorm was represented by senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who placed 25th in a time of 29:35; freshman Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH), who was 34th with a finish of 30:42; senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who placed 49th after crossing the line in 32:30; and freshman Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), who was 51st with a time of 32:50.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action at the River States Conference Championships on Sat., Nov. 7.

Williams represents Rio women at Chick-Fil-A Invite

WILMORE, Ky. — Freshman Darcy Williams, as she has done throughout the fall, represented the University of Rio Grande in the women’s division of Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Cross Country Invitational hosted by Asbury University.

Williams, a freshman from Wellston, Ohio, finished 59th among the 71 competitors after traversing the 5k course in a time of 25:49.

Lindsey Wilson College’s Meredith Johnson captured medalist honors with a time of 19:27.

Lindsey Wilson College won the team competition with 34 points, while the host Eagles and Midway University completed the top three with 68 and 79 points, respectively.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action at the River States Conference Championships on Saturday, Nov. 7.