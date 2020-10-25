Posted on by

Week 9 OVP Football Box Scores


Meadowbrook 58, Gallia Academy 40

GAHS 0 20 6 14 40
MHS 14 28 16 0 58

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Jerome Todd 19 pass from Davis Singleton (pass failed) 11:03

M: Brady McManawary 13 pass from Singleton (Singleton run) 2:11

Second Quarter

GA: James Armstrong 23 run (run failed) 11:49

M: Todd 27 pass from Singleton (Singleton run) 10:58

GA: Daunevyn Woodson 80 kickoff return (pass failed) 10:44

M: McManawary 1 pass from Singleton (pass failed) 7:19

M: McManawary 6 pass from Singleton (Singleton run) 2:20

M: Eric McCulloch 10 pass from Singleton (run failed) :22

GA: Woodson 70 pass from Vanco (Armstrong run) :09

Third Quarter

M: Singleton 47 run (Anthony Swartz run) 11:10

GA: Armstrong 40 run (pass failed) 9:10

M: Tyler Lacey 1 run (McManawary pass from Singleton) 3:41

Fourth Quarter

GA: Michael Beasy 1 run (run failed) 9:35

GA: Briar Williams 98 pass from Noah Vanco (Armstrong run) 1:14

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GA M
First Downs 14 26
Rushes-Yards 30-181 45-169
Pass Yards 247 249
Total Yards 428 418
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-0 22-29-0
Penalties-Yards 10-102 2-20
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

RUSHING

GA: James Armstrong 22-167, Michael Beasy 5-22, Noah Vanco 3-(-8).

M: Davis Singleton 23-126, Anthony Swartz 10-28, Tyler Lacey 11-27, TEAM 4-(-12).

PASSING

GA: Noah Vanco 8-16-0 247.

M: Davis Singleton 22-28-0 249, Hunter Eubanks 0-1-0.

RECEIVING

GA: Kenyon Franklin 3-38, Briar Williams 2-106, Daunevyn Woodson 2-103, James Armstrong 1-0.

M: Jerome Todd 7-119, Hunter Eubanks 7-67, Brady McManawary 4-38, Eric McCulloch 4-25.

River 49, Eastern 13

EHS 0 0 0 13 13
RHS 14 21 7 7 49

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

R: Carter Dennis 1 run (Zac Hocutt kick) 6:20

R: Michael Johnson 29 pass from Brody Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 2:17

Second Quarter

R: Michael Johnson 32 pass from Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 11:52

R: Johnson 26 pass from Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 1:46

R: Chase Lawerence 55 interception return (Hocutt kick) :02

Third Quarter

R: Dennis 22 pass from Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 6:55

Fourth Quarter

E: Steve Fitzgerald 1 run (kick blocked) 10:08

E: Preston Thorla 54 pass from Brady Yonker (Brad Hawk kick) 6:46

R: Johnson 83 kickoff return (Hocutt kick) 6:32

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * E R
First Downs 14 17
Rushes-Yards 46-225 19-105
Pass Yards 54 278
Total Yards 279 383
Comp-Att-Int 1-9-2 16-24-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 4-15
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1

RUSHING

E: Colton Combs 15-105, Steve Fitzgerald 19-104, Brayden Smith 3-3, Brady Yonker 3-1, TEAM 2-12.

R: Carter Dennis 9-71, Brody Lollathin 3-19, Michael Johnson 2-16, Avery Creamer 3-1, TEAM 2-(-2).

PASSING

E: Brady Yonker 1-9-2 54.

R: Brody Lollathin 15-23-1 261, Kaleb Isaly 1-1-0 17.

RECEIVING

E: Preston Thorla 1-54.

R: Jake Rose 6-88, Michael Johnson 5-135, River Thompson 3-16, Carter Dennis 1-22, Chase Lawerence 1-17.

Meigs 48, Southern 13

MHS 21 13 14 0 48
SHS 7 6 0 0 13

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Wyatt Hoover 63 run (Matt Barr kick) 10:39

S: Blake Shain 11 pass from Chase Bailey (Luke Mullen kick) 6:04

M: Hoover 47 run (Barr kick) 4:37

M: Morgan Roberts 75 pass from Hoover (Barr kick) 1:23

Second Quarter

M: Hoover 16 run (Barr kick) 7:49

M: Hoover 80 INT return (kick failed) 4:02

S: Bailey 2 run (kick blocked) 0:06.8

Third Quarter

M: Josh Smith 14 run (Barr kick) 9:59

M: Abe Lundy 6 run (Barr kick) 6:32

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M S
First Downs 13 12
Rushes-Yards 24-255 31-163
Pass Yards 111 23
Total Yards 366 186
Comp-Att-Int 2-3-0 5-12-1
Penalties-Yards 6-31 5-39
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

RUSHING

M: Wyatt Hoover 9-192, Abe Lundy 7-40, Andrew Dodson 1-7, Josh Smith 1-7, Jake McElroy 3-6, Zach Searles 2-4, Griffin Cleland 1-0.

S: Chase Bailey 16-108, Josh Stansberry 6-25, Jonah Diddle 7-21, Blake Shain 2-9.

PASSING

M: Wyatt Hoover 1-2-0 75, Kolton Thomas 1-1-0 36.

S: Chase Bailey 2-8-1 11, Andy Doczi 3-5-0 12.

RECEIVING

M: Morgan Roberts 1-75, Wyatt Hoover 1-36.

S: Blake Shain 1-11, Chase Bailey 1-10, Cade Anderson 1-2, Derek Griffith 1-0.