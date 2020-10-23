Blue Devils top West, 7-1 in sectional

CENTENARY, Ohio — The wins, and the championships, just keep coming.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team — champion of the Ohio Valley Conference — won the Division II sectional championship on Thursday night at Lester Field, with the third-seeded Blue Devils defeating 14th-seeded Portsmouth West 7-1.

The Blue Devils (14-1-2) — winner of eight straight decisions — went ahead 1-0 with an unassisted goal from Brody Wilt 15:29 into play.

West (4-7-2) tied the game at one just over four minutes later, however, with a goal after a free kick.

The match was tied for just 3:07, as Wilt found the back of the net again, this time on an assist from Dalton Vanco.

GAHS couldn’t add on to its lead in the first half, but needed just 1:24 of second half to make the margin 3-1, with Evan Stapleton putting the ball in the back of the net after a corner kick from Vanco.

The Blue Devil lead was at 4-1 with 32:15 left, as Bode Wamsley scored an unassisted goal.

With 28:49 to play, Wilt scored his hat trick goal, making the Gallia Academy advantage 5-1.

Colton Roe made the GAHS lead 6-1 with a goal at the 24:35 mark, and then Bryce Hines capped off the 7-1 victory, rebounding a Vanco shot and putting it in the back of the net with 18:30 remaining.

For the match, GAHS claimed a 31-to-11 advantage in shots, including 20-to-8 in shots on-goal. The Blue Devils also had five of the six corner kicks in the match.

Bryson Miller finished with seven saves in goal for the Blue Devils.

GAHS also eliminated Portsmouth West from the 2019 postseason, winning 9-1 at Lester Field.

The Blue and White will try to add to their program-record win total again when they face sixth-seeded McClain in the district semifinal on Wednesday. The Tigers claimed a 3-0 win over 11th-seeded Waverly on Thursday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

GAHS junior Brody Wilt (26) scores is second of three goals, during the Blue Devils’ 7-1 sectional championship victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.24-GA-Wilt.jpg GAHS junior Brody Wilt (26) scores is second of three goals, during the Blue Devils’ 7-1 sectional championship victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS junior Zak Flinner (3) plays a ball in front of teammate Nolan Collins (23), during the first half of the Blue Devils’ sectional final victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.24-wo-GA-Flinner.jpg GAHS junior Zak Flinner (3) plays a ball in front of teammate Nolan Collins (23), during the first half of the Blue Devils’ sectional final victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS junior Evan Stapleton fires a shot in front of PWHS senior Caleb Hazelbaker (14), during Thursday’s tournament opener at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.24-wo-GA-Stapleton.jpg GAHS junior Evan Stapleton fires a shot in front of PWHS senior Caleb Hazelbaker (14), during Thursday’s tournament opener at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Wesley Saunders (24) sends the ball up the sideline, during the first half of the Blue Devils’ 7-1 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.24-wo-GA-Saunders.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Wesley Saunders (24) sends the ball up the sideline, during the first half of the Blue Devils’ 7-1 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.