Blue Devils top West, 7-1 in sectional

CENTENARY, Ohio — The wins, and the championships, just keep coming.
The Gallia Academy boys soccer team — champion of the Ohio Valley Conference — won the Division II sectional championship on Thursday night at Lester Field, with the third-seeded Blue Devils defeating 14th-seeded Portsmouth West 7-1.
The Blue Devils (14-1-2) — winner of eight straight decisions — went ahead 1-0 with an unassisted goal from Brody Wilt 15:29 into play.
West (4-7-2) tied the game at one just over four minutes later, however, with a goal after a free kick.
The match was tied for just 3:07, as Wilt found the back of the net again, this time on an assist from Dalton Vanco.
GAHS couldn’t add on to its lead in the first half, but needed just 1:24 of second half to make the margin 3-1, with Evan Stapleton putting the ball in the back of the net after a corner kick from Vanco.
The Blue Devil lead was at 4-1 with 32:15 left, as Bode Wamsley scored an unassisted goal.
With 28:49 to play, Wilt scored his hat trick goal, making the Gallia Academy advantage 5-1.
Colton Roe made the GAHS lead 6-1 with a goal at the 24:35 mark, and then Bryce Hines capped off the 7-1 victory, rebounding a Vanco shot and putting it in the back of the net with 18:30 remaining.
For the match, GAHS claimed a 31-to-11 advantage in shots, including 20-to-8 in shots on-goal. The Blue Devils also had five of the six corner kicks in the match.
Bryson Miller finished with seven saves in goal for the Blue Devils.
GAHS also eliminated Portsmouth West from the 2019 postseason, winning 9-1 at Lester Field.
The Blue and White will try to add to their program-record win total again when they face sixth-seeded McClain in the district semifinal on Wednesday. The Tigers claimed a 3-0 win over 11th-seeded Waverly on Thursday.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.