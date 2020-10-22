Vinton County eliminates Lady Marauders

McARTHUR, Ohio — The third time apparently wasn’t the charm.

The Meigs volleyball team — which dropped a pair of 3-0 decisions to Vinton County in the regular season — was ousted from the Division II sectional semifinal by the same Lady Vikings on Wednesday, with the fourth-seeded Lady Vikings taking another 3-0 victory over the 13th-seeded Lady Marauders.

Meigs (9-13) took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opening game, but gave the edge back to VCHS at 6-5, and the hosts led the rest of the way to the 25-14 victory.

The Lady Vikings led wire-to-wire in Game 2, winning by another 25-14 count.

After Vinton County scored the first eight points of the third game, Meigs fought back to within four, at 20-16. VCHS closed the night with a 5-to-4 run, capping off the 25-19 victory.

Kylee Mitch led the Maroon and Gold with eight service points. Mallory Hawley was next with four points, followed by Andrea Mahr and Baylee Tracy with two each. Mallory Adams and Hannah Durst claimed a point apiece in the setback.

Vinton County’s two regular season wins over Meigs came on Sept. 15 and Oct. 8.

Next, VCHS will host fifth-seeded Gallia Academy in the sectional final on Saturday.

