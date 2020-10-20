Local golfers end season at state

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some things are worth experiencing, regardless of how the experience ends up.

It was a tough weekend for a half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing area golfers at the 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II boys and girls tournaments held Friday and Saturday at the Ohio State University Scarlet and Gray courses.

The Gallia Academy boys team had a single individual finish in the top 40 spots as the Southeast District champions placed 12th out of a dozen teams, while senior Caitlin Cotterill ended up 44th overall to complete the first-ever state appearance for a Meigs female golfer.

Cotterill — the individual qualifier from the D-2 Southeast District girls tournament — ended up in the bottom half of the 72-participant field after posting 2-day scores of 96 and 90 for a total of 186.

Cotterill’s overall score ended up being 46 shots over par on the Gray Course.

Cotterill has set numerous program records and is a multi-time all-league recipient, as well as having competed in multiple district tournaments over her 4-year career.

MHS girls golf coach Alyssa Andrews noted that there was no better way for this senior to finish her Lady Marauder golfing career.

“I’m extremely proud of Caitlin’s accomplishments throughout the season and throughout her career. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach her the last four years,” Andrews said. “Not only has she broken countless school scoring records, but she’s also the first girl to make it to the state tournament from Meigs. That alone is an accomplishment in itself. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her and will always be cheering her on.”

Lima Central Catholic won the D-2 girls title with a final 2-day score of 630, which was a combined 70 shots over par. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley was 53 shots off the pace as the D-2 runner-up.

Jami Morris of Shaker Heights Laurel claimed D-2 medalist honors with a 2-under par effort of 138, the only sub-par total at the event. Sydney Leyerle of Gibsonburg was the overall runner-up with a 3-over par tally of 143.

The Blue Devils ended up shooting a 2-day tally of 723 on the Scarlet Course, which was 155 strokes over par. The day-by-day team split was 370 and 353, respectively.

Gahanna Columbus Academy claimed the D-2 team title with a 47-over group effort of 615, finishing 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Kettering Archbishop Alter (629).

Senior Cooper Davis led the Blue Devils with a 28-over par effort of 170 after carding daily scores of 88 and 82. Davis ended up 39th overall out of 72 competitors.

Sophomore Laith Hamid was next for GAHS with a 45th place effort of 92 and 81 for a total of 173, which was 31 shots over par.

Sophomore Beau Johnson (90-96) placed 64th with a final score of 186, while junior Hunter Cook (100-98) completed the team tally with a 68th place finish of 56-over par 198.

Junior William Hendrickson (108-94) also carded a 60-over par score of 202, finishing 71st overall.

The Blue Devils lose only one player from this quintet to graduation, so the future of the program looks bright in wrapping up the 2020 campaign.

That said, GAHS coach Mark Allen did have a lot of great things to say about his kids and the season they just completed.

“It was a great experience for the kids after the season that they’ve had. It’s a treat to play and it’s one of the toughest courses anywhere, so it’s something that will only make us better for the future. We’re hoping to make back for many years to come,” Allen said. “I told Cooper (Davis) before we started that every high school senior wants to end their career at the state tournament, and he was able to do that. I’m very happy for him because he’s been a big part of this program for the last four years and has helped us get back to this point.

“At the same time, we have four guys that have enjoyed this experience and we are really hoping that they will be hungry to experience something like this again. We just have to keep playing and keep getting better.”

Stephen Ma of Gahanna Columbus Academy claimed D-2 medalist honors with a 2-over par final score of 144, carding daily rounds of 71 and 73. Davis Gouchenouer of Kettering Archbishop Alter was the runner-up with scores of 73 and 74 for a 147 tally.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete results of the 2020 OHSAA Golf Championships.

