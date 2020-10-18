Week 8 OVP Football Box Scores

Gallia Academy 46, Vinton County 8
|VCHS
|0
|0
|8
|0
|—
|8
|GAHS
|8
|16
|8
|14
|—
|46
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: Trent Johnson 19 pass from Noah Vanco (Johnson pass from Brody Fellure) 7:17
Second Quarter
GA: James Armstrong 38 pass from Vanco (Mason Skidmore run) 2:06
GA: Armstrong 13 run (Armstrong run) 0:36.8
Third Quarter
VC: Zack Radabaugh 48 run (Elijah Williams pass from Braylon Dameron) 7:28
GA: Armstrong 33 run (Vanco run) 4:56
Fourth Quarter
GA: Armstrong 17 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 10:36
GA: Armstrong 52 run (Geiser kick) 6:05
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|VC
|GA
|First Downs
|10
|15
|Rushes-Yards
|38-138
|31-234
|Pass Yards
|40
|113
|Total Yards
|178
|347
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-21-2
|12-24-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|9-63
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
RUSHING
VC: Zack Radabaugh 6-67, Elijah Williams 6-19, Broc Moore 4-18, Byron Brisker 1-15, Zayne Karr 10-12, Michael Sowers 2-8, Gabe Rashcke 2-8, Matthew Hembree 4-7, Codey Colley 1-1, Braylon Dameron 2-(-17).
GA: James Armstrong 23-222, Briar Williams 4-7, Michael Beasy 3-4, Daunevyn Woodson 1-1.
PASSING
VC: Braylon Dameron 4-20-2 36, Zayne Karr 1-1-0 4.
GA: Noah Vanco 12-24-1 113.
RECEIVING
VC: Aiden Graham 3-37, Zack Radabaugh 1-3, Elijah Williams 1-0.
GA: Briar Williams 4-20, Trent Johnson 3-27, James Armstrong 2-48, Kenyon Franklin 2-8, Mason Skidmore 1-10.
Eastern 26, Caldwell 14
|EHS
|7
|13
|6
|0
|—
|26
|CHS
|0
|8
|0
|6
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E: Steve Fitzgerald 1 run (Will Oldaker kick) 1:14
Second Quarter
E: Brady Yonker 1 run (kick failed) 9:33
E: Fitzgerald 23 run (Oldaker kick) 6:21
C: Dawlson Moore 11 pass from Braxton Dudley (T.J. Wehr run) 1:32
Third Quarter
E: Fitzgerald 21 run (kick failed) 10:47
Fourth Quarter
C: Brandan Piskula 19 pass from Dudley (pass failed) 0:52
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|E
|C
|First Downs
|16
|20
|Rushes-Yards
|43-255
|35-127
|Pass Yards
|42
|150
|Total Yards
|297
|277
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-5-2
|11-23-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|6-30
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
RUSHING
E: Steve Fitzgerald 29-234, Colton Combs 7-17, Conner Ridenour 1-17, Brayden Smith 1-(-5), Brady Yonker 3-(-6), TEAM 2-(-2).
C: Braxton Dudley 18-83, Marshal Sayre 7-30, Caden Moore 9-14, TEAM 1-0.
PASSING
E: Brady Yonker 3-5-2 42.
C: Braxton Dudley 10-22-1 140, Skylar Vanfossen 1-1-0 10.
RECEIVING
E: Conner Ridenour 3-42.
C: Brandan Piskula 5-74, Whyatt Parks 4-46, Skylar Vanfossen 1-19, Dawlson Moore 1-11.
Point Pleasant 40, Man 21
|PPHS
|13
|7
|7
|13
|—
|40
|MHS
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Joel Beattie 57 pass from Hunter Bush (kick failed) 10:30
PP: Hunter Bush 5 run (Elicia Wood kick) 3:42
M: Cameron Frye 2 run (Jaxon Tipton kick) 1:48
Second Quarter
PP: Bush 1 run (Wood kick) 7:05
Third Quarter
PP: Bush 8 run (Wood kick) 3:52
Fourth Quarter
PP: Bush 1 run (Wood kick) 7:25
M: Erick Grimmett 1 run (Tipton kick) 3:33
PP: Brooks Pearson 36 run (kick failed) 1:38
M: Frye 59 pass from Jeremiah Harless (Tipton kick) 1:22
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|PP
|M
|First Downs
|21
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|28-184
|36-132
|Pass Yards
|233
|74
|Total Yards
|417
|206
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-24-2
|2-8-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|8-75
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|0
RUSHING
PP: Evan Roach 12-71, Hunter Bush 11-60, Brooks Pearson 2-40, Preston Taylor 1-11, Zane Wamsley 2-2.
M: Cameron Frye 16-89, Erick Grimmett 10-29, Joshua Moody 2-10, Jayden Moody 2-9, Nicholas Plumley 1-(-1), Jeremiah Harless 5-(-4).
PASSING
PP: Hunter Bush 18-24-2 233.
M: Jeremiah Harless 1-7-1 59, Israel Canterbury 1-1-0 15.
RECEIVING
PP: Zane Wamsley 8-81, Joel Beattie 5-114, Evan Roach 2-15, Cody Schultz 1-11, Trey Peck 1-9, Riley Oliver 1-3.
M: Cameron Frye 1-59, Jeremiah Harless 1-15.
Wirt County 47, Wahama 12
|Wirt Co
|21
|13
|13
|0
|—
|47
|Wahama
|6
|6
|0
|0
|—
|12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WC: Aaron Garrett 40 run (Shelby Simonton kick) 10:04
WC: Garrett Parsons 13 run (Simonton kick) 6:01
WA: Kase Stewart 87 kickoff return (kick failed) 5:46
WC: Garrett 17 pass from Dylan Lowe (Simonton kick) 3:25
Second Quarter
WC: Garrett Parsons 30 pass from Lowe (kick blocked) 4:59
WA: Josh Frye 35 pass from Sawyer VanMeter (run failed) 1:50
WC: Kolton Parsons 63 pass from Lowe (Simonton kick) 1:28
Third Quarter
WC: Kolton Parsons 5 run (Simonton kick) 4:49
WC: Logan Powell 27 run (kick blocked) 1:58
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|WC
|WA
|First Downs
|22
|10
|Rushes-Yards
|43-323
|47-113
|Pass Yards
|160
|52
|Total Yards
|483
|165
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-12-1
|3-5-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|5-42
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
RUSHING
WC: Garrett Parsons 18-123, Logan Powell 11-72, Aaron Garrett 4-59, Kolton Parsons 8-58, Dylan Lowe 2-11.
WA: Sawyer VanMeter 15-46, Andrew Roush 15-39, Gavin Stiltner 6-31, Aaron Henry 3-3, Kase Stewart 8-(-6).
PASSING
WC: Dylan Lowe 6-11-1 160, Garrett Parsons 0-1-0 0.
WA: Sawyer VanMeter 2-3-0 42, Andrew Roush 1-2-0 10.
RECEIVING
WC: Kolton Parsons 2-74, Garrett Parsons 2-61, Aaron Garrett 2-25.
WA: Josh Frye 1-35, Aaron Henry 1-10, Andrew Roush 1-7.
Bridgeport 28, Southern 21
|BHS
|0
|16
|12
|0
|—
|28
|SHS
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
B: Joey Bugaj 9 run (conversion good)
S: Jonah Diddle 15 pass from Andy Doczi (Luke Mullen kick)
B: Jon Bugaj 4 run (conversion good)
Third Quarter
B: Joey Bugaj 20 run (conversion failed)
B: Mason Aberts 15 pass from Colin Jackson (conversion failed)
S: Chase Bailey 78 pass from Derek Griffith (Mullen kick)
Fourth Quarter
S: Blake Shain 35 pass from Doczi (Mullen kick)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|B
|S
|First Downs
|20
|23
|Rushes-Yards
|38-128
|45-194
|Pass Yards
|141
|158
|Total Yards
|269
|352
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-21-0
|5-8-2
|Penalties-Yards
|3-31
|5-46
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|2
RUSHING
B: Jon Bugaj 10-90, Joey Bugaj 19-71, Colin Jackson 5-(-6).
S: Josh Stansberry 14-74, Chase Bailey 20-61, Jonah Diddle 8-55, Blake Shain 3-4.
PASSING
B: Colin Jackson 16-21-0 141.
S: Andy Doczi 4-6-1 80, Derek Griffith 1-1-0 78, Chase Bailey 0-1-1.
RECEIVING
B: Mason Aberts 6-66, Joey Bugaj 4-27, Quinton Burlenski 3-37, Sean White 2-5, Jon Bugaj 1-4.
S: Chase Bailey 2-109, Jonah Diddle 2-14, Blake Shain 1-35.