SSAC releases winter guidelines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission released its guidelines relating to the coronavirus pandemic for the upcoming 2020-21 winter sports campaign on Thursday.

In regards to boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming, the WVSSAC addressed numerous issues that include the mandatory requirements for coaches, players, game workers and officials — as well as modifications being made to both practices and event scheduling.

Here is a brief look at the breakdown for each of the sports addressed in the newest guideline release.

BASKETBALL

Face coverings are required if social distancing is not possible, and both the coaching staff and other bench personnel are required to wear face coverings. Scorers table personnel — which includes a timer and the scorer for each team — are also required to wear face coverings.

All handshakes prior to and following the contest are suspended, and only the head coach from each team will attend pre-game conference using social distance. It has also been recommended to reduce the number of people traveling when possible.

Spectators sitting behind the team benches are asked to sit in at least the fourth row or higher. Cheerleaders are also required to wear face masks or face coverings.

Each athlete is responsible for bringing his or her own water. There will be no shared water stations or coolers available.

Officiating may look a little different this year as well, with the jump ball at the start of each game being eliminated. The visiting team will be awarded the first alternating possession for throw in.

Officials may stand six feet or greater from a player making the throw-in and bounce the ball to the player on all throw-ins. The baseline official will also bounce the ball to a player attempting any free throw.

WRESTLING

All weigh-ins will be conducted at each respective school prior to all regular season events, with a school administrator being required to sign a verification form for each event.

All athletes, coaches and anyone else floor level wears a face covering, and benches should be arranged to allow for social distancing.

Each athlete is responsible for bringing his or her own water. There will be no shared water stations or coolers available.

A shower or wipe down is required for each wrestler after each match and wrestlers are also encouraged to change uniforms as often as possible.

Face coverings are required when not competing and all handshakes with officials and opponents before and after matches have been eliminated.

Wrestlers with go through daily screening questions and should be designated into pods of four or less for all practice activities.

Competitions will be limited to duals, tri-matches or quads, with a maximum of 56 participants for any high school event. Preliminaries are also not to be held this season.

SWIMMING

Arrive at the venue in competition attire to avoid the need for dressing rooms and face coverings are required for all athletes, coaches, meet officials, timers and spectators, except for athletes in actual competition.

Relay swimmers are to be spaced apart where possible and no more than three swimmers per land for warm-ups and cool downs. Start at opposite ends of the pool.

Each athlete is responsible for bringing his or her own water. There will be no shared water stations or coolers available.

Only dual meets are permitted and the number of athletes on deck will be limited per facility guidelines. Opposing teams should remain on opposite ends of the pool during the meet.

Virtual meets may be scheduled and there is no minimum number of meets required to be eligible for regional competition.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

