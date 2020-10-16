Volleyball tournament pairings set

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the tournament roads were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2020 OHSAA Southeast District volleyball tournament selection process.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Half of the six local teams are scheduled to host a postseason match at the start of the tournament, and each program has to win at least two matches to advance to the district round.

Starting in Division II, Gallia Academy earned the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest ranking with a five seed. The Blue Angels will host 12th seeded Athens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in a sectional quarterfinal. The winner advances to the sectional semifinal and plays the winner of the Vinton County-Meigs game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Meigs came away with the 13 seed and will travel to fourth seeded Vinton County for a sectional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The winner advances to the sectional semifinal and plays the winner of the Gallia Academy-Athens game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

River Valley secured the 14th seed in D-2 and travels to third seeded Circleville for a sectional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The winner advances to the sectional semifinal and plays the winner of the Unioto-Washington Court House match at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

All area D-2 sectional final matchups are schedule to be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The D-2 district tournament will start on Friday, Oct. 30, at Southeastern High School.

South Gallia starts the D-4 tournament in a Bracket 1 sectional semifinal as the 13th seeded Lady Rebels travel to fourth seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame for a 6 p.m. contest on Thursday, Oct. 22. The winner advances to the sectional final to play either Peebles or Paint Valley.

Southern drew the 18th seed in Bracket 2 of Division IV and will travel to 16th seeded Manchester for a sectional quarterfinal contest at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The winner travels to second seeded Trimble for a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

The winner of that game will face either Symmes Valley or Pike Eastern in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

The D-4 district tournament will start on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Southeastern High School.

Eastern serves as the area’s lone Division III program. The Lady Eagles secured the 11th seed and host 14th seeded Leesburg Fairfield for a sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The winner advances to the sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, against the winner of the Wheelersburg-Federal Hocking-West Union match.

The D-3 district tournament will start on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly High School.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2020 OHSAA Southeast District volleyball tournaments.

South Gallia senior Bella Cochran (10) spikes the ball in front of teammate Ellen Weaver (1), during the Lady Rebels’ Aug. 31 match in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-SG-Cochran.jpg South Gallia senior Bella Cochran (10) spikes the ball in front of teammate Ellen Weaver (1), during the Lady Rebels’ Aug. 31 match in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

