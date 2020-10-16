Lady Tomcats take down Eastern

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A chance to share the crown, but it just wasn’t to be.

The Eastern volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to host Trimble on Thursday at Bill White Gymnasium, giving the Lady Tomcats the outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title.

The Lady Eagles (14-7, 9-3 TVC Hocking) — who finish third in the final league standings — won Thursday’s opener by a 25-23 count.

The Lady Tomcats (18-4, 11-1) claimed victories of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-13 over the remainder of the match, however, taking their revenge with a 3-1 win.

Olivia Barber and Jenna Chadwell had two aces each to lead the Lady Eagles’ service.

Chadwell led the way at the net with nine kills, followed by Megan Maxon with nine, and Barber with seven. Tessa Rockhold came up with six kills for the Lady Eagles, Layna Catlett added five, while Brielle Newland earned a team-best two dozen assists.

This marks Trimble’s second TVC Hocking title, and first outright, winning a share of the league crown in 2015.

EHS — which would’ve forced a three-way tie at the top of the league with a win — is responsible for the Lady Tomcats’ lone league loss this year, as the Lady Eagles won a straight games decision over THS on Sept. 22 in Meigs County.

Eastern will host Fairfield to open the Division III postseason at home on Saturday, Oct. 24.

