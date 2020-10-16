Lady Marauders sweep Wellston

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Headed into the postseason on a high note.

In the regular season finale, the Meigs volleyball team claimed a straight games victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Wellston on Thursday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Meigs (9-12, 4-8 TVC Ohio) — which won 3-1 at Wellston on Sept. 22 — led wire-to-wire en route to a 25-16 win in Thursday’s opening set, scoring the first seven points.

The Lady Rockets took their first lead of the night at 2-1 in Game 2, but Meigs won the next nine points and led the rest of the way to the 25-15 victory.

The Lady Marauders had to rally from behind in the finale, taking the lead at 22-21 on their way to the match-clinching 25-22 win.

Andrea Mahr led the Maroon and Gold with 15 service points, followed by Mallory Hawley with 11. Baylee Tracy claimed seven points in the win, while Kylee Mitch marked five. Hannah Durst contributed four points to the winning cause, while Mallory Adams chipped in with one.

Next, the Maroon and Gold will get a third shot at the Vinton County, as they meet the Lady Vikings in the opening round of the Division II postseason on Wednesday.

