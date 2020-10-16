Blue Angels clobber Coal Grove

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A perfect end to another perfect league slate.

The now six-time Ohio Valley Conference champion Gallia Academy volleyball team finished its fifth straight unbeaten season in the league on Thursday in Lawrence County, sweeping host Coal Grove in straight games.

GAHS (19-3, 14-0 OVC) — which has swept every league match for three straight seasons — began the night with a 25-18 victory, taking the lead for good at 9-8.

The Blue Angels led wire-to-wire in each of the next two sets, scoring 10 of the first 12 points in a 25-14 Game 2 win, and then scoring 12 in a row to start the finale, which they won 25-5.

Bailey Barnette led the Blue and White with 21 service points. Maddy Petro was next with 10 points, followed by Regan Wilcoxon with nine and Callie Wilson with seven. Emma Hammons had three service points in the win, while Maddi Meadows came up with two.

GAHS also defeated Coal Grove on Sept. 17 in Centenary.

This win makes 71 consecutive league victories for GAHS, a streak that began on Oct. 13, 2015. The Blue and White have won their last 44 league matches in straight games, a streak began on Oct. 10, 2017.

Gallia Academy is 83-1 in OVC play during its six championship seasons.

The Blue Angels begin the Division II postseason at home against Athens on Wednesday.

