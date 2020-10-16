Rio women hold off Eagles, 2-1

MIDWAY, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande grabbed a lead in the waning seconds of the opening half and then held on in the closing minutes of the match to post a 2-1 win over Midway University, Thursday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Midway Soccer Field.

The RedStorm improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play with the victory.

Midway slipped to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the RSC as a result of the loss.

Rio Grande took a lead it would never relinquish with just two seconds remaining before halftime when senior Parker Ruff (Lancaster, OH) headed in a free kick from deep on the left wing off the foot of freshman Lorna Campos (Santiago, Chile). It was the first goal of Ruff’s collegiate career.

The lead grew to 2-0 with 27:04 left to play when sophomore Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) put a shot just inside the far post off of a nifty through ball by sophomore Acacia Kauffman (Chillicothe, OH).

That’s how things stayed until Midway sliced the deficit in half on a goal by Brynn Bradley with 10:38 remaining in the match. Bradley headed the ball over Rio’s freshman net-minder Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) and then raced past Nutter, who’d been knocked to the ground while making a play on the ball, to finish in front of the net.

The Eagles had one other opportunity to forge a tie in the final minutes, but misfired when Marissa Sauer’s shot off of a corner kick by Bradley hit off the crossbar with 3:38 left to play.

Rio Grande finished with an 11-10 edge in shots overall, an 8-5 advantage in shots on frame and a 5-2 cushion in corner kick chances.

Nutter had four saves in the winning effort for the RedStorm.

Sarah Underwood stopped six shots in the loss for Midway.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday when it hosts Brescia University for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

