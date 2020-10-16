Lady Spartans march past River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — A home finale to forget.

Playing in front of its home fans for the final time this season, the River Valley volleyball team suffered its third straight setback, falling to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander in straight games on Thursday in Gallia County.

River Valley (6-11, 2-9 TVC Ohio) tied the opening game five times but never took the lead. Alexander finished the set with 11 points in a row for a 25-13 victory.

After a 2-all tie in Game 2, AHS went on a 16-to-1 run and cruised to the 25-7 victory.

The Lady Raiders were in front for the first time after scoring the first three points of Game 3. The Lady Spartans, however, scored the next seven points and never trailed again on their way to the match-clinching 25-12 win.

Jaden Bradley led the Lady Raiders with six service points. Hannah Jacks was next with two points, followed by Sydnee Runyon and Madison Hall with a point apiece.

These teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Albany.

River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (22) sends the ball over the net in front of classmate Malerie Stanley (11), during the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 setback on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-RV-Jacks.jpg River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (22) sends the ball over the net in front of classmate Malerie Stanley (11), during the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 setback on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley junior Javan Gardner (13) hits the ball over an Alexander block attempt, during the Lady Spartans’ 3-0 win on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-wo-RV-Gardner.jpg River Valley junior Javan Gardner (13) hits the ball over an Alexander block attempt, during the Lady Spartans’ 3-0 win on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley senior Alexis Hogan passes the ball from the back row, during the Lady Raiders’ TVC Ohio match on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-wo-RV-Hogan.jpg River Valley senior Alexis Hogan passes the ball from the back row, during the Lady Raiders’ TVC Ohio match on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley senior Taylor Huck (7) spikes the ball over an AHS block attempt, during the Lady Spartans’ 3-0 win on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-wo-RV-Huck.jpg River Valley senior Taylor Huck (7) spikes the ball over an AHS block attempt, during the Lady Spartans’ 3-0 win on Thursday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

