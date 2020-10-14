Blue Angels sweep Rock Hill

CENTENARY, Ohio — A true championship effort.

The Ohio Valley Conference champion Gallia Academy volleyball team defeated visiting Rock Hill in straight games on Tuesday in Gallia County, winning by counts of 25-11, 25-2 and 25-10.

GAHS (18-3, 13-0 OVC) — which also swept Rock Hill on Sept. 16 in Lawrence County — trailed 2-1 in the opening set, but claimed the next four points and didn’t trail again en route to the 14-point win.

Rock Hill scored the first point of Game 2, but the Blue Angels scored the next 24, with 23 straight service points from Regan Wilcoxon. The Redwomen ended the streak with a point, but GAHS scored the next one to finish off the 25-2 win.

Gallia Academy led wire-to-wire in the finale, allowing just one service point in the 25-10 triumph.

Wilcoxon led the Blue and White with 28 service points, including seven aces. Bailey Barnette was next with 11 points and five aces, followed by Maddy Petro with six points and an ace. Emma Hammons finished with four points in the win, while Maddi Meadows, Callie Wilson and Jalyn Short claimed a point apiece, with aces by Short and Wilson.

Leading GAHS at the net, Petro and Abby Hammons both recorded nine kills and a block. Wilson and Emma Hammons claimed seven kills each, Chanee Cremeens added three kills, while Wilcoxon came up with two kills and team-highs of 37 assists and nine digs. Short contributed one kill to the winning cause.

Gallia Academy has now won 70 straight league matches, a streak that began on Oct. 13, 2015. This is also the 43rd straight sweep in OVC play by the Blue Angels, that streak began on Oct. 10, 2017.

All-6 of the Blue Angels’ championships have featured perfect 7-0 home records, making GAHS a perfect 42-0 in OVC matches in Centenary.

Gallia Academy is 82-1 in OVC play during its six championship seasons.

GAHS will wrap up its 2020 conference slate on Thursday at Coal Grove.

