Lady Tornadoes top Federal Hocking, Wellston

WELLSTON, Ohio — A pair of successful trips to start the week.

The Southern volleyball team began the week with back-to-back road wins, with a straight games sweep of Federal Hocking on Monday and a 3-1 win at Wellston on Tuesday.

The Lady Tornadoes (6-12, 5-6 TVC Hocking) — who also topped FHHS on Thursday in Racine — battled through four lead changes in Monday’s opening game, before pulling away and winning 25-20.

Southern led wire-to-wire on its way to a 25-16 win in the second.

The Purple and Gold scored four points in a row to start Game 3, but the Lady Lancers were in front at 6-5. SHS regained the edge at 14-13, and didn’t trail again. FHHS tied it up at 20, but Southern finished the night with a 5-to-1 run for the 25-21 win.

On Tuesday, SHS took the Game 1 lead at 2-1 and didn’t trail again on the way to a 25-18 win. The Lady Tornadoes followed it up with a wire-to-wire 25-20 win in the second, but never led in Game 3, falling 25-10.

Wellston’s first lead of the fourth game was at 17-16, but Southern was back in front at 24-23. WHS regained the lead with back-to-back markers, but the Lady Tornadoes claimed the next three for the 27-25 victory.

Leading the way for SHS against the Lady Rockets, Emilee Barber and Cassidy Roderus had 10 points apiece, with five and two aces respectively. Kassidy Chaney collected seven points and an ace in the win, Brooke Crisp had six points and two aces, while Kayla Evans earned five points and an ace. Rounding out the SHS total, Kylie Gheen and Jacelyn Northup picked up four and three points respectively, with an ace each.

At the net, the Purple and Gold were led by Gheen with six kills and seven blocks, and Chaney with seven kills and a block. Roderus had five kills and a block in the win, Evans added four kills, Kelsey Lewis chipped in with one kill and three blocks, while Barber finished with a pair of kills and a team-high 17 assists.

After hosting Jackson on Wednesday, the Lady Tornadoes’ busy week continues at home on Thursday against Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

