Lady Marauders fall at Alexander

ALBANY, Ohio — A bounce back in Game 2.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped the opening set of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match by 18 points, but came up with a three-point win in the second. However, host Alexander won the final two sets 25-12 and 25-22, capping off the 3-1 win.

The Lady Spartans (16-3, 8-2 TVC Ohio) took their first lead at 5-4 in Game 1, and scored the next six points, never looking back en route to the 25-7 win.

AHS claimed the first three points of the second game, but Meigs (8-11, 3-8) scored the next eight. AHS was back in front at 12-11, but the guests regained the edge at 14-13. The Lady Spartans tied it three times, but failed to take the edge back, as the Lady Marauders evened the match with a 25-22 win.

The Maroon and Gold won the opening point of the third game, but gave up the next eight. AHS led the rest of the way to the 25-12 victory in Game 3, moving ahead 2-1 in the match.

Meigs also led 1-0 in the fourth, but Alexander took the next seven points. The Lady Marauders rallied back to tie it at 19, but never regained the lead, falling 25-22 in the finale.

Andrea Mahr led the Maroon and Gold with 16 service points, followed by Baylee Tracy with eight. Mallory Hawley had five points in the setback, while Mallory Adams and Hannah Durst recorded four each. Kylee Mitch rounded out the MHS total with one service point.

After hosting Marietta on Wednesday, Meigs wraps up its league slate at home against Wellston on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

