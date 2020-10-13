Lady Marauders breeze by Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — A slow start, but it didn’t take long for the Lady Marauders to fight their way out out it.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped the opening set of Monday’s non-league match at Belpre, but won the next three for the 3-1 victory.

After five lead changes in the Game 1, the teams were tied at 20. The Lady Eagles scored the next two points and led the rest of the way to the 25-23 win.

After a pair of lead changes in the second game, the Lady Marauders (8-10) closed with an 8-to-1 run for a 25-15 victory.

MHS never trialed in the third game, leading by as many as 11 points and holding on for the 25-22 win.

There were two lead changes in Game 4, before the Maroon and Gold sealed the 3-1 win and 25-14 victory with a 14-to-3 run.

Mallory Adams led Meigs with 16 service points, followed by Andrea Mahr with 11. Hannah Durst finished with eight points in the win, while Kylee Mitch and Baylee Tracy had two points apiece. Mallory Hawley rounded out the MHS service with five points.

Meigs also topped Belpre in straight games on Sept. 14 in Rocksprings.

After a trip to Alexander on Tuesday, the Lady Marauders will be back at home on Wednesday against Marietta.

By Alex Hawley

