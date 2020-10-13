Second half surge lifts RedStorm men

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande peppered Indiana University East with shots in the opening half of Saturday night’s River States Conference men’s soccer match at Evan E. Davis Field.

Over the final 45 minutes, the RedStorm peppered their guests with goals.

Sebastian Borquez scored two of Rio’s six second half goals and teammate Diego Montenegro added a pair of assists in a 6-0 victory over the Red Wolves.

The RedStorm improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play with the win.

IU East fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 inside the RSC as a result of the loss.

Rio Grande enjoyed a 13-2 edge in shots, but failed to find the back of the net in a scoreless first half.

Such was not the case after the intermission.

The RedStorm scored on six of their 15 shots — all in a span of just over 19 minutes — and finished with a 28-7 advantage in shots overall. Half of the 28 tries were on frame, while the Red Wolves failed to record on a shot on goal in the contest.

Rio also had 10 of the 13 corner kick chances in the match.

Montenegro, a sophomore from Santiago, Chile, got the assist on the game’s first score with a crossing pass from the left wing which senior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) gathered in and rattled off the left post and past IU East net-minder Aaron Gipson with 38:40 left to play.

Just over four minutes later, Borquez — a sophomore from Santiago, Chile — took an errant pass by the Red Wolves and scored without the aid of an assist to make it 2-0.

Borquez scored again, with Montenegro recording the assist, a little more than five minutes later and senior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) added an unassisted marker from the right side of the 18-yard box to push the lead to 4-0 with 23:43 remaining in the match.

Senior Silas Michado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) scored just 1:40 later, heading in a crossing pass from junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England) and junior Cristobol Encina (Santiago, Chile) closed out the scoring on a penalty kick with 19:18 left to play.

Junior Josh Wilson (Cairns, Australia) picked up the clean sheet in goal for Rio Grande.

Gipson had eight stops in a losing cause for the Red Wolves.

Rio Grande is scheduled to play at Midway University on Thursday afternoon win a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Rio Grande’s Silas Machado tries to head in a corner kick opportunity during Saturday night’s 6-0 win over Indiana University East at Evan E. Davis Field. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.14-RIO-Machado.jpg Rio Grande’s Silas Machado tries to head in a corner kick opportunity during Saturday night’s 6-0 win over Indiana University East at Evan E. Davis Field. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

