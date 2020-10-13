Rio rallies, takes down Grenadiers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande spotted visiting Indiana University Southeast an early lead before roaring from behind to post a 3-1 victory over the Grenadiers, Friday night, in River States Conference volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in league play with the 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 win — just its second in seven all-time meetings with IU Southeast.

The Grenadiers slipped to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the RSC with the loss.

Southeast never trailed in the see-saw opening set, although Rio did forge six ties throughout the stanza.

The RedStorm trailed by as many as four points late in the period before twice pulling within one at 23-22 and 24-23, but the Grenadiers grabbed the early match lead thanks to a kill by Izzy Stallard.

Rio Grande led most of the second set, but didn’t secure the win until scoring the final three points — the last two on kills by freshman Natalie Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH).

Set three wasn’t nearly as dramatic, with the RedStorm jumping out to a 6-1 advantage and leading by as many as 10 points twice in the set.

A kill by Rarick in set four snapped a 15-all deadlock and put Rio in front to stay.

Rarick finished with a career-high 13 kills, while freshman Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) and junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) added 11 and 10 kills, respectively, in the winning effort. Youse also had a match-best eight block assists.

Freshman Kyli Ricker (Plain City, OH) led the RedStorm with 23 digs, while senior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 36 assists, 22 digs and five block assists. Sophomore Malorie Colwell (London, OH) had 12 digs.

Stallard had 13 kills to pace IU Southeast, while Emilee Organ added 10 kills, 22 digs, four solo blocks and three block assists.

Hannah Sipe and McKenzie Wright contributed 31 and 11 assists, respectively, for the Grenadiers, while Kenna Burman and Santina Schembra had 19 and 11 digs, respectively.

Burman and Schembra also had three service aces each and Jennie Malone added two solo blocks and four block assists.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday, hosting West Virginia University-Tech for a 7 p.m. first serve.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

