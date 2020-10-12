Blue Angels win at Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio — At least a share of their sixth.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed its 12th Ohio Valley Conference win of the season on Friday at Ironton, clinching at least a share of the Blue Angels’ sixth straight OVC title.

Gallia Academy (17-3, 12-0 OVC) — winner of 69 straight league matches, with 42 sweeps in a row — scored the first four points of the night and led wire-to-wire in the opening game, winning 25-18.

After a trio of early lead changes in Game 2, GAHS led by as many as eight points and cruised to the 25-21 victory.

Following Ironton’s 1-0 lead in the third, the Blue Angels scored the next six points and never looked back en route to the 25-15 victory.

Bailey Barnette led the Blue Angels with 13 service points and four aces, followed by Regan Wilcoxon and Maddy Petro with seven points and two aces each. Callie Wilson and Jenna Harrison both earned six points, with Wilson adding a pair of aces, while Maddi Meadows came up with four points and an ace in the win.

At the net, Petro led the way with 23 kills and a block. Barnette and Chanee Cremeens had six kills apiece, while Abby Hammons and Emma Hammons marked four kills each, with Abby also claiming a team-best three blocks. Wilson had one kill for GAHS, while Wilcoxon recorded two blocks and a team-best 37 assists.

Leading the Blue and White on defense, Harrison and Meadows collected a dozen digs apiece.

GAHS also swept Ironton on Sept. 1 in Centenary.

The Blue Angels will look to seal the league title outright when Rock Hill visits Gallia County on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

