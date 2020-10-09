Blue Angels win at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A little breathing room at the top.

The Ohio Valley Conference leading Gallia Academy volleyball team defeated Fairland, the second place team in the standings, in straight games on Thursday in Lawrence County.

GAHS (16-3, 11-0 OVC) — which has now won 68 straight league matches, including 41 in a row by way of sweep — led wire-to-wire in each of the first two sets, winning 25-13 and then 25-12.

Fairland led for the first time at 2-1 in Game 3, but Gallia Academy was back in front at 10-9. The Lady Dragons took the lead back, scoring the next three points, but the Blue and White fought back to take the lead at 20-19. FHS tied it at 22, but gave up the next three markers, falling 25-22 in the finale.

Maddi Meadows led the Blue Angels with 11 service points. Bailey Barnette was next with 10 points, followed by Maddy Petro with seven. Callie Wilson claimed six points in the win, Jenna Harrison added four, while Regan Wilcoxon claimed three.

GAHS also swept Fairland when these teams met in Centenary on Sept. 10.

The Blue Angels will have a chance to clinch at least a share of their sixth consecutive OVC championship when they visit Ironton on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

