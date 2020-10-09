Lady Tornadoes fend off Federal Hocking

RACINE, Ohio — Headed into the weekend on a high note.

The Southern volleyball team snapped its three-match skid with a 3-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Thursday in Meigs County.

After six lead changes in the opening game, the Lady Lancers were in front 14-11. Southern (4-12, 4-6 TVC Hocking) scored the next nine points, however, leading the rest of the way to the 25-18 victory.

Federal Hocking scored the first two points of Game 2, but the Lady Tornadoes took the next seven. FHHS tied it up at eight, but never couldn’t regain the advantage, falling 25-22.

The Lady Lancers took the Game 3 lead at 2-1 and eventually forced a fourth game with a 25-17 victory.

The Purple and Gold scored the first six points of the fourth and never trailed, sealing the 3-1 win with a 25-16 triumph.

Abby Rizer led the Lady Tornadoes with 15 points and three aces. Kassidy Chaney was next with 12 points and three aces, followed by Emilee Barber with nine points and an ace. Brooke Crisp and Kayla Evans finished with five points apiece, including two aces by Crisp and one by Evans. Cassidy Roderus wound up with three points in the win, while Kylie Gheen and Jacelyn Northup had a point apiece, with an ace by Gheen.

Leading SHS at the net, Gheen had 10 kills and five blocks, while Evans had 11 kills and one block. Roderus finished with 10 kills in the win, Chaney added four kills, while Kelsey Lewis had three kills and a block. Logan Greenlee contributed three kills to the winning cause, Barber chipped in with two kills and a team-best 32 assists, while Northup picked up one kill.

These teams will meet again on Monday in Stewart.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern senior Kylie Gheen blocks a Lady Lancers spike attempt, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.10-SHS-Gheen.jpg Southern senior Kylie Gheen blocks a Lady Lancers spike attempt, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern libero Jacelyn Northup passes the ball, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.10-wo-SHS-Northup.jpg Southern libero Jacelyn Northup passes the ball, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Abby Rizer serves in the fourth game of the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 win over Federal Hocking on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.10-wo-SHS-Rizer.jpg Southern senior Abby Rizer serves in the fourth game of the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 win over Federal Hocking on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern’s Kayla Evans (4) spikes the ball after a set from Emilee Barber (1), during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.10-wo-SHS-Evans.jpg Southern’s Kayla Evans (4) spikes the ball after a set from Emilee Barber (1), during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-1 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.