Gallia Academy pounds Lady Panthers

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Look what’s turning 40.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed its 40th consecutive sweep in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Lawrence County, as the Blue Angels topped host Chesapeake in straight games.

GAHS (15-3, 10-0 OVC) — which already had a streak of 27 straight league wins when its string of consecutive sweeps began — led wire-to-wire on its way to a 25-8 victory to start Monday’s match.

Chesapeake led for the first time at 4-3 in the second game, with its largest advantage coming at 6-4. The Blue Angels claimed the next five points and never looked back on their way to the 25-12 win.

The Lady Panthers took the first two points of Game 3, but surrendered the next three. After a 3-all tie, Gallia Academy tallied four points in a row and led the rest of the way to the 25-8 win.

Bailey Barnette led the Blue and White with 15 service points, including two aces. Maddi Meadows was next with 13 points and four aces, followed by Regan Wilcoxon with 12 points, and Callie Wilson with 10 points and four aces. Maddy Petro claimed six points and two aces in the win, while Jenna Harrison posted one point on an ace.

At the net, Petro led the guests with 16 kills and three blocks. Abby Hammons contributed five kills and three blocks to the winning cause, Barnette chipped in with five kills, while Wilcoxon ended with three kills and a team-best 25 assists. Chanee Cremeens finished with two kills and one block for GAHS, while Emma Hammons marked one kill and two blocks.

Barnette and Harrison claimed 13 digs apiece to lead the Gallia Academy defense.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at Fairland on Thursday.

