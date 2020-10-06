OVP sports briefs

Wahama, Eastern game changes for weekend

Eastern became one of the first playoff winners this postseason as the Eagles received a forfeit win over Sciotoville East after an East player tested positive for COVID-19. Eastern was supposed to host the Tartans in the opening round of the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs this Friday, but now automatically advances to next week’s playoff game against Caldwell. Wahama also had a scheduling redux this week after its game with Ravenswood was postponed due to Jackson County’s current color coding. The White Falcons are now hosting Montcalm at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bachtel Stadium.