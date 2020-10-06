Lady Eagles sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A little bit closer the second time around.

The Eastern volleyball team — which claimed a straight games victory over Meigs by margins of nine, 10 and 13 last Wednesday in Tuppers Plains — defeated those same Lady Marauders 3-0 again on Monday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, this time by counts of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-14.

The Lady Marauders (5-9) led by as many as nine points, at 14-5, in the opening game, but Eastern (12-5) rallied back, taking the lead at 23-22 on its way to the two-point win.

The Lady Eagles never trailed in Game 2, scoring the first five points and leading by as many as eight points, at 18-10 and again at 21-13. Meigs battled back to within a point, at 23-22, but EHS took the next two markers to cap off the 25-22 triumph.

MHS tied the third game at 1-1, but never led, with Eastern capping off the 25-14 victory and 3-0 sweep with an 11-to-4 run.

The Lady Eagles — who have now won four straight matches, all by way of sweep — were led by Brielle Newland with 15 service points and four aces. Tessa Rockhold was next with 12 points and two aces, followed by Sydney Sanders with eight service points. Jenna Chadwell contributed five points and an ace to the winning cause, Megan Maxon chipped in with three points, while Olivia Barber posted two points.

Hannah Durst, Mallory Hawley and Kylee Mitch had five points apiece for the Maroon and Gold, with two aces by Mitch, and one each by Durst and Hawley. Mallory Adams finished with four points and an ace, Andrea Mahr marked two points, while Baylee Tracy came up with one point.

Hawley led the hosts at the net with 10 kills and a block. Durst was next with six kills, followed by Mitch with three kills and two blocks. Katie Hawkins claimed two kills and a block in the setback, Tracy marked one kill and two blocks, while Adams and Morgan Denney earned a kill apiece. Mahr ended with a team-best 12 assists, while Durst led the defense with 13 digs.

Both teams were back in action on Tuesday, with Meigs at Warren, and Eastern hosting Southern. The Lady Marauders will be back on the court at Logan on Wednesday, while EHS is scheduled to play again at Waterford on Thursday.

Additional Eastern statistics were unavailable at presstime.

Eastern senior Tessa Rockhold (left), alongside teammate Olivia Barber (8), blocks a Katie Hawkins (17) spike attempt, during the Lady Eagles' 3-0 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs freshman Mallory Adams (center) passes the ball, during the the Lady Marauders' 3-0 setback on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs junior Mallory Hawley spikes the ball past a Layna Catlett (19) block attempt, during Eastern's straight games victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Eastern junior Brielle Newland (12) sets the ball, during the Lady Eagles' win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

