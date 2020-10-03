Rio Grande cruises past Trailblazers

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande shook off a second set collapse and rebounded to post a 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16) win over Ohio Christian University, Friday night, in River States Conference volleyball action at the Maxwell Center.

The RedStorm improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play with a third consecutive victory.

OCU fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in league play with the loss.

Rio Grande erased an early 4-1 deficit in set one to grab an early match lead, but blew a 9-1 advantage in the second stanza as the Trailblazers held on to even the match.

The RedStorm also trailed 16-14 in set three before wrestling away control with a run of seven consecutive winners.

The final set wasn’t as dramatic, though, with Rio scoring 10 of the first 13 points in the period and cruising the rest of the way.

Freshman Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) established a new career-high for the second straight outing with 15 kills, while sophomore Malorie Colwell (London, OH) had 12 kills of her own while also tying freshman Kyli Ricker (Plain City, OH) with a team-high 15 digs.

Senior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 38 assists and 13 digs in the winning effort, while sophomore Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) had 10 digs and freshman Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) had one solo block and three block assists.

Brooke Mazzocca had 24 kills and 15 digs in a losing cause for Ohio Christian, while Dakotah Zach and Hannah Hall had 12 kills apiece. Allie Thompson added 45 assists and 11 digs for the Trailblazers, while Kaylee Garren had 22 digs, All Nungester had 11 digs and Emily Holbrook had two solo blocks and two block assists.

OCU finished with four more kills (51) than Rio Grande (47), but committed a whopping 34 attack errors in the contest.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday at RSC East Division leader Indiana University East. First serve is set for noon.

The RedStorm trail the Red Wolves by 1.5 games for the division lead.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

