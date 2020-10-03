Beavers take down Point Pleasant, 46-28

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Big Blacks managed to win the tale end of each half.

It was the other two quarters that ultimately came back to bite them by night’s end.

Host Bluefield stormed out to a 25-0 lead early in the second quarter and outscored the Point Pleasant football team 25-0 in the first and third quarters en route to a 46-28 victory Friday night in a non-conference matchup at Mitchell Stadium in Mercer County.

The unbeaten Beavers (4-0) produced 567 yards of total offense, which included 324 passing yards to go along with 243 rushing yards on just 20 attempts — an average of just over 12.1 yards per carry.

The Big Blacks (1-2) managed a respectable 387 yards of total offense, including 216 on the ground, but the guests were never able to dig themselves out of an early first quarter hole.

Carson Deeb gave BHS a permanent lead at the 5:29 mark of the opening quarter with an 8-yard scamper, then Green found Juwann Green on touchdown passes of nine and 52 yards in the final two minutes of the first quarter for a comfortable 19-0 advantage.

Juwann Green hauled in a third TD pass from Deeb, this time from four yards out, that extended the lead out to 25 points with 8:48 left in the half.

Hunter Bush gave PPHS its first points of the night on a 3-yard run with 5:44 remaining, but Deeb found Jacorian Green on a 49-yard TD pass at the 4:43 mark for a 32-7 contest.

Trey Peck hauled in a 39-yard pass from Bush with 42 seconds left in the half, allowing the Big Blacks to close to within 32-14 at the break.

Jacob Martin extended the Bluefield lead back out to 25 points with a 2-yard run at the 3:04 mark of the third, making it a 39-14 contest headed into the fourth.

Bush produced a 1-yard scoring run at the 3:21 mark of the fourth for a 39-21 deficit, but Jaeon Flack completed the BHS scoring with a 54-yard scamper at the 3-minute mark for 46-21 edge.

Zane Wamsley hauled in a 23-yard scoring pass from Evan Roach with 1:23 left in regulation to complete the 18-point outcome.

Point Pleasant claimed a 21-18 advantage in first downs, but also committed the only turnover and finished minus-1 in turnover differential. The guests were penalized five times for 30 yards, while the Beavers were flagged once for 15 yards.

Bush led the PPHS rushing attack with 112 yards on 20 attempts, followed by Roach with 75 yards on 10 totes. Bush completed 18-of-23 passes for 148 yards and Roach connected on his only pass for 23 yards.

Wamsley led the Point wideouts with nine catches for 77 yards, with Joel Beattie adding five catches for 35 yards. Peck also hauled in three grabs for 48 yards.

Flack led the BHS rushing attack with 120 yards on seven carries. Deeb completed 19-of-25 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

Juwann Green led the wideouts with seven catches for 132 yards. Jacorian Green also hauled in six catches for 117 yards.

Point Pleasant is scheduled to host Keyser on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

