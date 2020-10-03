Gallia Academy sweeps Pointers, 3-1

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Like déjà vu all over again.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team — which claimed a 3-1 win over South Point on Sept. 3 in Centenary — defeated those same Pointers by another 3-1 count in Ohio Valley Conference action on Thursday in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy (8-1-2, 7-0 OVC) went up 1-0 with 18:27 left in the first half, as Brody Wilt scored an unassisted goal on a header, after the Pointers failed to clear Colton Roe’s throw in.

With 9:50 left in the half, Roe made a pass in front of the goal, finding Evan Stapleton, who gave GAHS a 2-0 lead with a close-range goal.

The Blue Devils went into the break with a 3-0 lead, with Stapleton assisting on Wilt’s second goal of the game.

The Pointers’ lone goal came on a Xander Dormon header off a corner kick with 27:42 left in the contest.

Bryson Miller claimed a pair of saves in goal for Gallia Academy.

After a trip to Circleville on Saturday, GAHS will go for its 18th straight OVC win at Chesapeake on Tuesday.

