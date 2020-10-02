RedStorm men rout Trailblazers

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Charlie Chechlacz and Sebastian Borquez each had two goals and an assist to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 9-2 win over Ohio Christian University, Thursday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at a rainy OCU Soccer Complex.

Samuel Pedersen added two goals of his own for the RedStorm, who improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league play with the victory.

Ohio Christian fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the RSC.

Rio Grande, which outshot the Trailblazers 25-4 overall and 19-4 in shots on goal, got the scoring underway less than three minutes into the contest and never looked back.

Chechlacz, a junior from Liecestershire, England, scored off a cross from senior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) just 2:31 into the match before Borquez – a sophomore from Santiago, Chile – scored on a penalty kick seven minutes later and freshman Fernando Alvarez (Santiago, Chile) added an unassisted marker with 32:44 remaining in the half to make it 3-0.

Ohio Christian got on the scoreboard with a little more than 21 minutes left before the intermission when Kyle Luneke scored off a touch by Bryce Hull, but the RedStorm got the goal back and set the halftime score when Pedersen – a senior from Aldershot, England – found the back of the net via a pass from freshman Roberto Lopez (Valparaiso, Chile).

Rio Grande scored twice more in the first four minutes of the second stanza – Borquez from Chechlacz and Pedersen from Borquez – to push the lead to 6-1, while Chechlacz, freshman Timothy Strickland (Woolwich, England) and senior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) all added unassisted goals to close out the scoring for the RedStorm.

The Trailblazers’ final marker came from Andrew Smith – off another assist by Hull – with 12:40 left in the contest.

Junior Josh Wilson (Cairns, Australia) started in net for Rio and recorded one save in the winning effort.

Trey Current went the distance in goal for OCU and recorded 10 saves.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday night when it travels to Wilmore, Ky. to face Asbury University in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Rio Grande’s Samuel Pedersen, shown here in Saturday’s loss to WVU Tech, scored a pair of goals in the RedStorm’s 9-2 rout of Ohio Christian University, Thursday afternoon, in Circleville. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-RIO-Pederson.jpg Rio Grande’s Samuel Pedersen, shown here in Saturday’s loss to WVU Tech, scored a pair of goals in the RedStorm’s 9-2 rout of Ohio Christian University, Thursday afternoon, in Circleville. Justyce Stout|Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.