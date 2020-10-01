Lady Eagles soar past Meigs

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Eagles just kept getting better as the night went on.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed a straight games victory over non-conference guest Meigs on Wednesday at ‘The Nest’, with the Lady Eagles winning by counts of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-12.

The Lady Marauders (5-8) led 1-0 in the opening game, but surrendered the next two points. Meigs tied it at two, but Eastern (10-5) scored the next two points and led the rest of the way to the nine-point win.

Meigs tied the second game at one, but never led, as Eastern moved up 2-0 in the match with a 10-point triumph.

The Lady Eagles led initially in the third game, but the Maroon and Gold were in front at 5-4. The hosts scored back-to-back points to regain the advantage, before Meigs tied it at six. Eastern closed the night with a 19-to-6 run, capping off the 3-0 win with a 25-12 victory.

Sydney Sanders led the hosts with 14 service points and an ace. Olivia Barber was next with 10 points and two aces, followed by Layna Catlett with nine points and three aces. Brielle Newland finished with five points and an ace in the win, Tessa Rockhold added four points and an ace, while Jenna Chadwell earned three points and Savannah Stover claimed one point.

Mallory Hawley paced the Maroon and Gold with five points, followed by Jerrica Smith and Andrea Mahr with three points apiece, including an ace by Smith. Baylee Tracy contributed two service points to the Lady Marauder cause, while Hannah Durst and Mallory Adams both chipped in with a point.

Catlett led the hosts at the net with 10 kills and two blocks. Maxon earned five kills for the Lady Eagles, Rockhold picked up four kills and a block, while Barber marked three kills and two blocks. Chadwell also had three kills for EHS, Alisa Ord recorded one kill and three blocks, while Newland claimed one kill and a team-high 14 assists.

Hawley also led the Lady Marauders at the net with four kills. Durst claimed three kills in the setback, while Tracy and Kylee Mitch had two kills each, with Mitch also earning a block. Mahr, Katie Hawkins and Morgan Denney had a kill apiece for Meigs, with Mahr earning a team-best six assists.

This marks the second sweep in as many nights for the Lady Eagles, who topped Federal Hocking by counts of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18 on Tuesday in Meigs County.

Against Federal Hocking, Chadwell marked a team-best five aces, followed by Newland, Sanders and Barber with three each. Maxon led the way at the net with a dozen kills, followed by Catlett with eight kills and a block. Chadwell and Barber both claimed seven kills, Rockhold added six kills and a block, while Ord, Sanders and Jonna Epple had a kill apiece, with a block by Ord. Newland recorded a team-best 27 assists in the win.

Eastern and Meigs will meet again on Monday in Rocksprings, which is the Lady Marauders next game. Before that, the Lady Eagles will visit Athens on Thursday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern senior Alisa Ord (7) spikes the ball over a block attempt from Lady Marauders Hannah Durst (11) and Morgan Denney (3), during the Lady Eagles’ straight games victory on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.2-EHS-Ord.jpg Eastern senior Alisa Ord (7) spikes the ball over a block attempt from Lady Marauders Hannah Durst (11) and Morgan Denney (3), during the Lady Eagles’ straight games victory on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Morgan Denney (3) spikes the ball over the net, during the Lady Marauders’ non-league game on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.2-MHS-Denney.jpg Meigs sophomore Morgan Denney (3) spikes the ball over the net, during the Lady Marauders’ non-league game on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (14) tries a spike over Eastern senior Jenna Chadwell (4), during the Lady Eagles’ straight games victory on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.2-wo-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (14) tries a spike over Eastern senior Jenna Chadwell (4), during the Lady Eagles’ straight games victory on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Jenna Chadwell (4) spikes the ball over a block attempt from MHS senior Baylee Tracy (1), during Wednesday’s non-conference match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.2-wo-EHS-Chadwell.jpg Eastern senior Jenna Chadwell (4) spikes the ball over a block attempt from MHS senior Baylee Tracy (1), during Wednesday’s non-conference match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.