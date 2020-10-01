Black Knights blast Belpre, 10-3

BELPRE, Ohio — The precision paid off for the Black Knights.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team completed a season-high 86 percent of its passes and produced a season-best goal output following a 10-3 victory over host Belpre on Tuesday in a non-conference friendly in Washington County.

The Black Knights (6-3-3) reeled off six consecutive goals in the first half — including four in the opening eight minutes — while taking a sizable 6-1 advantage into the intermission.

The Golden Eagles pulled to within 6-2 in the 60th minute, but the guests answered with four straight scores to build their largest lead of the night at 10-2 with four minutes remaining.

Connor Van Fossen — who scored Belpre’s first goal in the 39th minute — tacked on another score in the 79th minute to wrap up the 7-goal outcome.

The Red and Black converted 374 of its 435 pass attempts in the contest, with the previous season high standing at 290. The end result was seven different players scoring goals while improving to 4-2-1 overall in road games this fall.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy gave PPHS a quick 2-goal lead after respective scores from six and 12 yards away in the third and fourth minutes. Caden Barger and Ian Wood also assisted Watkins-Lovejoy on the two goals.

Adam Veroski made it a 3-goal lead in the seventh minute after tracking down a loose ball 25 yards out, then taking a few touches before successfully firing away from 10 yards out.

Colton Young knocked in a rebound from point-blank range in the eighth minute, with Cael McCutcheon picking up an assist on the score. McCutcheon then made it a 5-goal lead in the 14th minute after burying a pass from Wesley Lee.

Pacey Frum gave Point Pleasant a 6-0 cushion in the 35th minute after winning a ball from 18 yards out, then took a touch and successfully fired to the lower left corner.

BHS reeled off consecutive goals over the next 25 minutes, but Veroski tracked down a long ball on the ensuing kickoff and needed only seven seconds to counter Belpre’s second goal with his second score — all while increasing the lead back out to 7-2.

Lee scored in the 69th minute on an assist from Connor Fields, with Lee fielding a crossing pass and dribbling around a defender before sliding the ball under the keeper for an 8-2 edge.

Frum added a second goal in the 72nd minute after playing a rebound from 10 yards away, then Jaden Reed scored on a 25-yard boot from straight on in the 76th minute. Wood recorded an assist on the Reed goal and gave Point a 10-2 advantage.

The Black Knights outshot the hosts by a 24-6 overall margin, including a 19-5 edge in shots on goal. The guests were whistled for six of the nine fouls and also claimed a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it hosts Sissonville.

