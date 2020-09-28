RedStorm women bounce Golden Bears

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Ciera Goin scored a pair of second half goals and Glenn White added a pair of assists to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 2-0 win over West Virginia University-Tech, Saturday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm ran their record to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in league play as a result of the win.

WVU-Tech fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the RSC with the loss.

Goin, a freshman from Clayton, Ohio and White – a frosh from Middletown, Ohio – teamed up for a pair of nearly identical scores after the two teams played to a scoreless first half draw.

The first marker came just under eight minutes into the second half on a breakaway where White chipped a pass past Tech net-minder Jenna Miller, allowing Goin a wide open look at an open net.

The insurance score came with 2:46 left to play when White fired a long pass to Gain, who got behind the defense and won a 1v1 matchup with Destiny Minor, who took over in net for the Golden Bears when Miller was injured on the first Rio Grande score of the night.

The RedStorm finished with an 18-15 edge in overall shots and a 10-5 cushion in shots on frame.

Rio Grande also had six of the game’s eight corner kick opportunities.

Freshman Morgen Nutter (Asheville, OH) had five saves in a clean sheet effort for the RedStorm.

Miller stopped six shots and Minor had two saves in the loss for the Golden Bears.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Saturday at Asbury University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.